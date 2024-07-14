De la Fuente calls on Spain players to make history

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente called on a "brilliant" generation of players to make history for their country in the Euro 2024 final against England on Sunday.

La Roja are aiming to win a record fourth European Championship 12 years after they last lifted the trophy.

With Rodri Hernandez pulling the strings in midfield and explosive young wingers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams in attack, Spain have been the tournament's great entertainers on the road to Berlin.

"It's a brilliant generation, many of them have come through successful youth levels and that usually bodes well for success," De la Fuente told reporters Saturday.

"We want to start to make history -- and we have made history already in the run to (the final)... I trust in a great future, there's both present and future."

Spain won the 2008 and 2012 Euros and the 2010 World Cup with many star players from Barcelona and Real Madrid, including Andres Iniesta, Xavi Hernandez, Sergio Ramos and David Villa.

The current side has fewer stars but consider that one of their strong points, with the squad on an even footing and "unity" has been a key word among Spain players at the tournament.

Despite Spain shining en route to the final while England have scraped through, De la Fuente said the clash at the Olympiastadion will be "extremely balanced".

"Whichever team manages to impose their strengths, whoever makes less errors (will win)," said the coach.

"But you can win a one-off game, even playing far worse (than your opponent).

"We need to have maximum concentration, not make any mistakes and take advantage of the chances we have -- put them away."

The coach thanked injured duo Pedri and Ayoze Perez, who will not be available to face England, and said Barcelona midfielder Gavi will travel to join the team for the final.

The 19-year-old missed most of the season with a knee injury but was an important player for Spain before sustaining it in November.

De la Fuente said it was no challenge to keep Barcelona's Yamal, who turned 17 on Saturday, and Athletic Bilbao's Williams, 22, calm ahead of the biggest game of their careers.

"It's not at all hard, they have such joy, and incredible maturity for such young players, they understand the sport very well and they are well accompanied by more experienced players," explained the coach.

"We're a team, it's not about hailing individuals, and this makes us stronger."

At the other end of the age spectrum is 38-year-old Sevilla defender Jesus Navas, who started the semi-final win over France in direct confrontation with Kylian Mbappe.

Navas won the 2010 World Cup, 2012 Euros and the 2023 Nations League with Spain and said he would love to lift another trophy with his country.

"To still be enjoying myself with my national team at 38 is incredible," said the right-back.

"In (Spain's golden years) we were such a close-knit group, and you could feel it. Now it's the same, there's an incredible group. I'm delighted by everything that's happening to us.

"We know the excitement and hope that we all have and I hope we can win it."