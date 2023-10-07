De Kock, van der Dussen hit World Cup centuries for South Africa

Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen smashed centuries as South Africa headed towards an imposing total in their World Cup clash against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

De Kock, who is playing in his final international tournament, hit his 18th ODI century off 83 balls with 12 fours and three sixes.

De Kock put on 204 runs for the second wicket with van der Dussen before being dismissed off the next ball he faced after reaching 100, top edging a delivery from Matheesha Pathirana to Dhananjaya de Silva at mid-on.

Van der Dussen soon reached his fifth century in the format off 103 balls with 12 fours and three sixes.

De Kock and van der Dussen came together at the fall of the first wicket when skipper Temba Bavuma was trapped lbw by Dilshan Madushanka for just eight in the second over.