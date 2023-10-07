De Kock, van der Dussen hit World Cup centuries for South Africa

Sports

AFP
07 October, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2023, 05:53 pm

Related News

De Kock, van der Dussen hit World Cup centuries for South Africa

De Kock put on 204 runs for the second wicket with van der Dussen before being dismissed off the next ball he faced after reaching 100, top edging a delivery from Matheesha Pathirana to Dhananjaya de Silva at mid-on.

AFP
07 October, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2023, 05:53 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen smashed centuries as South Africa headed towards an imposing total in their World Cup clash against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

De Kock, who is playing in his final international tournament, hit his 18th ODI century off 83 balls with 12 fours and three sixes.

De Kock put on 204 runs for the second wicket with van der Dussen before being dismissed off the next ball he faced after reaching 100, top edging a delivery from Matheesha Pathirana to Dhananjaya de Silva at mid-on.

Van der Dussen soon reached his fifth century in the format off 103 balls with 12 fours and three sixes.

De Kock and van der Dussen came together at the fall of the first wicket when skipper Temba Bavuma was trapped lbw by Dilshan Madushanka for just eight in the second over.

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

South Africa Cricket Team / Rassie van der Dussen / Quinton de Kock / Sri Lanka Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

These traders buy old houses, break them down, and then sell different materials to different retailers. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recycling buildings: Inside the country’s largest market for second-hand construction materials

10h | Features
Shorthand is expected to persist as long as certain job recruitments require it. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Who uses shorthand in the digital age? Many, it would appear

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Colours from the streets for your lifestyle products

6h | Brands
Bengal slow lorises are globally endangered species. Photo: Collected

Conserving the Bengal slow loris in Bangladesh

2d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Assam's 'Akshar' school charges fees with plastic instead of money

Assam's 'Akshar' school charges fees with plastic instead of money

1h | TBS Stories
Tk 33,000 crore has returned to the bank in two months

Tk 33,000 crore has returned to the bank in two months

2h | TBS Economy
Russia does not care about their life and death?

Russia does not care about their life and death?

4h | TBS World
The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

2d | TBS World