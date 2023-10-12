De Kock, Markram guide South Africa to 311-7 against Australia

Quinton de Kock's second consecutive hundred and a quickfire half-century from Aiden Markram guided South Africa to 311 for seven after 50 overs against Australia at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Left-handed de Kock, who set the tone with a 84-ball century in the previous game against Sri Lanka, reached his hundred against Australia in 90 deliveries.

Before getting out in the 35th over, the wicketkeeper-batter scored 109 off 106 balls. His innings was studded with eight fours and five sixes.

De Kock set the tone with a 108-run opening stand with Temba Bavuma (35 off 55) whose stay in the middle was not very comfortable. Australia were guilty of dropping catches and being sloppy on the field.

Aiden Markram, holder of the record of the fastest hundred in the history of the World Cup, hit seven boundaries and a six in his 56 off just 44 deliveries.

Marco Jansen and David Miller added 43 off 30 towards the back end to keep the run rate high.

Off-break bowler Glenn Maxwell bowled a gem of a spell, picking up two wickets for just 34 runs. Most notably, he didn't go for a boundary in his quota of 10 overs.