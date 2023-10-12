De Kock, bowlers shine as South Africa humble Australia in World Cup

Sports

TBS Report
12 October, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2023, 10:13 pm

Related News

De Kock, bowlers shine as South Africa humble Australia in World Cup

Quinton de Kock's second consecutive hundred and an all-round bowling performance set up a massive 134-run win for South Africa against Australia at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

TBS Report
12 October, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2023, 10:13 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Quinton de Kock's second consecutive hundred and an all-round bowling performance set up a massive 134-run win for South Africa against Australia at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Defending 312 on a challenging pitch, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma used his bowlers well and all five bowlers got at least one wicket. Lungi Ngidi was outstanding at the top and Kagiso Rabada picked up three crucial wickets. 

Marco Jansen was expensive but picked up two. Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi picked up four between them.

Marnus Labuschagne (46 off 74) was the only Australia batter to get past the 30-run mark as they got all-out for 177.

Left-handed de Kock, who set the tone with a 84-ball century in the previous game against Sri Lanka, reached his hundred against Australia in 90 deliveries. 

Before getting out in the 35th over, the wicketkeeper-batter scored 109 off 106 balls. His innings was studded with eight fours and five sixes. 

De Kock set the tone with a 108-run opening stand with Temba Bavuma (35 off 55) whose stay in the middle was not very comfortable. Australia were guilty of dropping catches and being sloppy on the field. 

Aiden Markram, holder of the record of the fastest hundred in the history of the World Cup, hit seven boundaries and a six in his 56 off just 44 deliveries. 

Marco Jansen and David Miller added 43 off 30 towards the back end to keep the run rate high.

Off-break bowler Glenn Maxwell bowled a gem of a spell, picking up two wickets for just 34 runs. Most notably, he didn't go for a boundary in his quota of 10 overs.

 

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

South Africa Cricket Team / Australia Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Capital city of Norway Oslo is a beautiful city with rich heritage and a vibrant cultural scene. Photo: Collected

From dream to reality: My unexpected journey to Norway

7h | Explorer
Representational image. Photo: iStock

Yesterday when I was young: Epiphany from a fever dream

7h | Features
Claudia Goldin, winner of the 2023 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences. Photo: Reuters

Goldin took women's careers from economic sideshow to mainstream

9h | Panorama
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Cutting subsidies won't address the woes of the energy sector

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Conditions in hospitals in Gaza without power

Conditions in hospitals in Gaza without power

2h | TBS SPORTS
It took 17 years for the Palestinian 14 groups to reach an agreement for elections!

It took 17 years for the Palestinian 14 groups to reach an agreement for elections!

16m | TBS World
Paradise turned into hell – attack by Hamas

Paradise turned into hell – attack by Hamas

3h | TBS World
Why does the United States want to prevent wider war in the Middle East?

Why does the United States want to prevent wider war in the Middle East?

4h | TBS World