De Bruyne rises to the occasion again with sumptuous performance

Sports

Reuters
27 April, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 12:23 pm

Related News

De Bruyne rises to the occasion again with sumptuous performance

The classy midifielder scored twice and set up another as City’s 4-1 win made the Premier League standings look a nonsense and showed the pretenders to their throne just how far they still have to go – even if they do still sit top of the league by two points, having played two more games.

Reuters
27 April, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 12:23 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Like a dad who had been letting his kid win a few games in the garden, Kevin De Bruyne decided it was time to get serious and put the youngster in his place on Wednesday as he led Manchester City's schooling of Arsenal with a sumptuous performance.

The classy midifielder scored twice and set up another as City's 4-1 win made the Premier League standings look a nonsense and showed the pretenders to their throne just how far they still have to go – even if they do still sit top of the league by two points, having played two more games.

Arsenal came into the match stuttering from three draws while City, like all the great teams, were girding their loins for the last big push when the trophies are decided.

And it was the Belgian midfielder who set the tone and then maintained it as City really should have reached halftime four or five up instead of 2-0.

His first goal after seven minutes was full of intent as he collected a neat ball from Erling Haaland and immediately drove through a retreating Arsenal defence then deliciously curled a low show just inside the post.

He then delivered a pin-point free kick for John Stones to head the second while his own second was one of his trademark "how did he do that?" specials having initially won the ball back in the centre circle.

Looking as if he was taking a touch of control, with virtually no backlift, he poked the ball between defender Rob Holding's legs to catch goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale cold after Haaland again turned provider in a combination that Arsenal had no answer to.

As is becoming the norm, De Bruyne was withdrawn by manager Pep Guardiola, as ever, looking disgruntled at the decision, as Holden pulled one back for the visitors before Haaland ensured City finished on a high.

Asked about De Bruyne's performance, coach Pep Guardiola said: "Always I push him, I have the feeling that he can do better but in this shape when he can move behind, he has that little bit more freedom.

"When we stay close to him and with long balls, second balls and with Erling up front, he's so dangerous... he's a master. Erling's connection with Kevin is extraordinary and we tried today to use it as much as possible."

De Bruyne revelled in that freedom and City looked much more of a goal threat than so often when they patiently probe up and down the flanks trying to manoeuvre themselves into dangerous positions.

"When they play man to man, we had to go a little bit longer," the Belgian said. "They are a class team and very hard to play against. We had to be at our best today and I think we were."

While pundits and fans are already awarding City the title and talking of a treble, De Bruyne was quick to remind them that there is a long way to go.

"We know what people will say, but it is still seven games," he said. "I know we have games in hand but we are still behind them... we will not give in until it cannot mathematically be done. Our schedule is hectic and there is a lot of things going on."

Football

Kevin de Bruyne / manchester city

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caladiums: The perfect aroid for decor with the vibrant leaves and unique texture.

Aroids: The fascinating world of plants with strange flowers

3h | Earth
Protesters demonstrate against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government&#039;s judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on 25 April 2023. Photo: Reuters

75 years of Israel: A 'Jewish state' to a full theocracy?

1h | Panorama
The dusty, yet shiny world of antiques and collectors in Bangladesh

The dusty, yet shiny world of antiques and collectors in Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Workers are often pressured to work more hours than what the law allows, despite most countries having statutory working hour laws in place to protect them from being overworked. Photo: TBS

How the world of work is changing

22h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Why French Revolution happened?

Why French Revolution happened?

2h | TBS Stories
114th season of Jobbarer Boli Khela

114th season of Jobbarer Boli Khela

20h | TBS Stories
How the British looted the jewels of Punjab

How the British looted the jewels of Punjab

18h | TBS World
History of Jilapi

History of Jilapi

19h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

5
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays

6
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan