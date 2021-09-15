On this day: Tamim Iqbal comes out to bat one-handed in 2018 Asia Cup

Bangladesh's start with the bat was horrific to say the least in their first match in the 2018 Asia Cup against Sri Lanka. Lasith Malinga sent back Liton Das and Shakib Al Hasan in the first over itself with no run on the board. On top of that, Tamim Iqbal was struck in his left wrist by a Suranga Lakmal delivery in the next over. The southpaw retired hurt immediately and was taken to the hospital.

Scans revealed that his index finger was fractured, ruling him out of action for six weeks.

Bangladesh recovered well thanks to the 131-run stand between Mushfiqur Rahim and Mohammad Mithun. Another mini collapse after that left Bangladesh reeling at 203 for eight. Mustafizur Rahman stuck around for 11 balls after being run out in the 47th over with the total being 229 for nine.

Mushfiqur Rahim had, by that time, reached his hundred but ran out of partners. Mustafizur's dismissal meant Bangladesh's innings was effectively over as Tamim was injured.

But much to everyone's surprise, Tamim Iqbal walked out to bat one-handed with his bottom hand heavily strapped and four out of five fingers popping out of the gloves. His act of bravado instantly created a stir.

Suranga Lakmal once again bowled a short one and Tamim kept it down convincingly despite batting with the top hand only.

Mushfiqur Rahim added 32 more runs to the total and eventually fell after scoring a magnificent career-best 144 off 150 balls. Bangladesh posted a decent 261.

Sri Lanka were bundled out for only 124 in the 36th over and Bangladesh, as a result, won the encounter by 137 runs.

"When Tamim came out to bat, it boosted me that I should do something for him and for my country. Probably the best I've batted because it's difficult to concentrate with the heat and the running between the wickets as well. We've been in great nick, but I haven't been able to convert my starts into big innings. So that's paid off," said Mushfiqur Rahim after the match.