Day released as Bruzon appointed Bangladesh football team's head coach for the SAFF Championship

Bangladesh Football Federation has decided to release Bangladesh men's national team coach Jamie Day.

Bashundhara Kings coach Oscar Bruzon has been appointed to replace Jamie.

Jamie, who had been appointed in 2018, has not been sacked but relieved of his duty for the next two months. He still has one year to go on his current contract.

The 13th edition of SAFF Championship is set to kick off on October 1 and will continue till October 16.

Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka on the very first day of the tournament. The boys in red and green will play against India on October 4. On October 7, Bangladesh will take on the host and current champion Maldives. Bangladesh will play the last match of the league phase against Nepal on October 13.

Mentionable, since August 2018, the 41-year-old British coach has steered the team to nine wins, five draws and 15 defeats in 29 matches. Bangladesh were eliminated from the group stages of the 2018 SAFF Championship by virtue of goal difference despite securing six points, as many as Nepal and Pakistan.

Bruzon will oversee the national team as it embarks on the SAFF Championship journey, slated to begin from October 1.

Bruzon who had been working with Bashundhara since 2018, has previously worked with Mumbai FC in India and New Radiant at Maldives. He also had coaching experience in Spain, having worked with Celta Vigo youth team and also being in charge of Mallorca as an assistant coach.

Board higherups during the National Teams Committee meeting said that Bruzon's experience of working with footballers in various countries and his overall experience was crucial to BFF appointing him as the new national team head coach. Bruzon's tenure will see him take charge on an interim basis where he will be in charge of the national team for three events in the next two months. Along with the SAFF Championship, Bruzon will oversee proceedings for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers, slated to take place between Oct 22 till 30th before also being in charge for a four-nation tournament in Sri Lanka in November.