On this day: Magical Shakib picks up the best bowling figure (4-1-6-6) in CPL history

Shakib Al Hasan has been one of the most sought after players in franchise-based T20 leagues. One of the finest all-rounders of all time, Shakib has featured in almost all the T20 leagues in the world and made a name for himself. The all-rounder was roped in by Barbados Tridents in the inaugural edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in 2013.

Shakib put up a stellar show with the ball against the Trinidad & Tobago Red Steel in Bridgetown on August 3, 2013, eight years from today. In a low-scoring encounter, Shakib absolutely tormented the T&T batting line-up.

Jason Holder sent back two of the top three T&T batters. But then it was all Shakib. He picked up as many as six wickets in his four overs which included a triple wicket maiden. Shakib got rid of Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran and Kevon Cooper in that over. All of a sudden, T&T were 40 for seven from 40 for four.

Shakib returned to bowl the fourth over and dismissed Samuel Badree and Kevin O'Brien. Davy Jacobs and Ross Taylor were the two batters reaching double figures. Shakib also accounted for Taylor's wicket.

In reply, the Tridents wobbled to 53 for six in eight overs. Shakib couldn't do much with the bat but six wickets for just six runs in four overs and two catches were enough to fetch him the player of the match award.

This was then the second-best bowling figure in T20 cricket. It's currently third in the list as Colin Ackerman became the first bowler to pick up seven wickets in T20s in 2019.

