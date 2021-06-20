On this day: Australia demolish Pakistan's best ODI team to win the '99 WC and begin their era of dominance

On this day in 1999, just days after the scarcely-believable semifinal, Australia absolutely thumped Pakistan to lift their second World Cup.

This was Australia's first World Cup title in 12 years and the beginning of Australia's domination in the tournament and they went on to win three more titles.

Pakistan were one of the strongest sides in the tournament with a top-quality batting line-up and a deadly bowling attack. The final that was held at Lord's promised to be a fierce encounter.

But it was a one-sided affair. Shane Warne spun a web of destruction around the Pakistan batting line-up. The Pakistani batters were known to be superb players of spin bowling and Warne had little success against Asian batters by then. But the leg-spinner was mesmerising that day and picked up four wickets for 33 runs. Pakistan were all-out for a paltry 132.

In reply, Adam Gilchrist scored a blistering 54 off 36 and Australia achieved the target in only 20.1 overs. The first World Cup final at Lord's in 1975 lasted more than ten hours. The one in 1999 lasted only a little over five hours.

After that, Australia won two consecutive World Cups in 2003 and 2007. They couldn't go beyond the quarterfinal in 2011 but rejuvenated themselves to win the 2015 edition on home soil.

However, a strong Pakistan side getting thrashed by Australia raised many eyebrows and there were even allegations of match-fixing. But the cricketers, several times, denied them. Wasim Akram's decision of batting first after winning the toss led to a lot of criticism. But the then Pakistan captain said that it was a unanimous decision.

Australia were upset by those allegations and a week after the final, fast bowler Glenn McGrath said, "It's very disappointing that people have to bring those allegations up. There's nothing to them at all. If Pakistan had won, the players were set for life, they were heroes but now look at it. We just outplayed them."