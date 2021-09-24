On this day in 2007: Dhoni-led India won inaugural T20 WC

Sports

Hindustan Times
24 September, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2021, 01:40 pm

Related News

On this day in 2007: Dhoni-led India won inaugural T20 WC

The summit clash was played between India and Pakistan at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. In the match against Pakistan, India won the toss and opted to bat first.

Hindustan Times
24 September, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2021, 01:40 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

It was on this day, 14 years ago, when MS Dhoni-led India emerged triumphant in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup played in South Africa.

The summit clash was played between India and Pakistan at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. In the match against Pakistan, India won the toss and opted to bat first.

Virender Sehwag was ruled out of the match due to an injury and as a result, Yusuf Pathan and Gautam Gambhir came out to open the batting. Yusuf Pathan (15) hit one four and one six to let India get off to a flier, but he was sent back to the pavilion by Mohammad Asif in the third over. Robin Uthappa (8) was also sent back cheaply, and as a result, India was reduced to 40/2.

Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh then retrieved the innings for India as the duo put on 63 runs for the fourth wicket. The Men in Blue, however, kept on losing wickets at regular intervals after the departure of Yuvraj (14) in the 14th over. However, Gambhir managed to hold the fort for the Dhoni-led side and he went on to play a knock of 75 from just 54 balls with the help of eight fours and two sixes.

In the end, Rohit Sharma played a cameo of 30 runs off just 16 balls to take India's total to 157/5. Defending 157, India came out all guns blazing as Pakistan was reduced to 77/6 with all their big guns like Shahid Afridi, Younis Khan, Shoaib Malik sent back to the pavilion.

But, Misbah-ul-Haq did not give up hope and he started hammering Indian bowlers all around the park and brought the equation really close for Pakistan.

In the final over, Pakistan needed 13 to win and Dhoni opted for Joginder Sharma to bowl the six deliveries. Misbah hammered the second delivery of the over for a six, and India's hope of winning the match looked glim. However, on the third delivery of the over, Misbah went for a scoop shot only to hand a simple catch to Sreesanth.

As a result, India won the finals by five runs and took home the coveted T20 trophy.

After this, Dhoni went on to lift two more ICC trophies -- 50-over World Cup 2011 and Champions Trophy 2013.

Yuvraj Singh was the standout performer for India in the 2007 T20 World Cup as he hit six 6s in an over bowled by England's Stuart Broad. He also played a memorable knock of 70 runs against Australia in the semi-finals.

Cricket

India Cricket Team / Pakistan Cricket Team / ICC T20 World Cup

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

21h | Videos
France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

21h | Videos
Russia shooting a movie in outer space

Russia shooting a movie in outer space

23h | Videos
Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

3
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

4
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals