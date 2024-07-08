On this day 10 years ago: How Germany beat Brazil 7-1 in 2014 World Cup

The 2014 semi-final between Brazil and Germany remains one of the most shocking results in World Cup history.

The image that stands out most vividly is the Brazilian fans' tears streaming down their faces at halftime, as their team trailed 5-0. In hindsight, with Neymar injured and Thiago Silva suspended, Brazil's defeat might have been anticipated.

However, the magnitude of the loss was unexpected by nearly everyone. So, how did they achieve such a result?

Neymar's injury

A crucial factor in Brazil's loss was Neymar's absence. At just 22, Neymar was one of the world's best players and Brazil's talisman. The team relied heavily on his brilliance, evident from the opening match against Croatia, where Neymar scored twice to overturn a deficit and secure a win. He continued to shine, scoring another brace against Cameroon and netting a penalty in the shootout against Chile.

In five games, Neymar scored four goals and provided two assists, contributing to more than half of Brazil's 11 goals in the tournament. His absence was a major loss, as he was the creative hub of the team. Most attacks were funneled through Neymar, highlighting the underperformance of the rest of Brazil's attack. Fred struggled throughout the tournament, and while Hulk showed glimpses of potential, he lacked Neymar's cutting edge. Bernard, Neymar's replacement, couldn't replicate his impact, leaving Brazil without their key offensive threat.

The loss of Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva's absence was a significant blow for Brazil. As the team captain, his leadership was crucial, and his absence was felt deeply in the subsequent game, where Brazil's defense fell apart. Silva's disciplined and talented defending was sorely missed, especially with David Luiz taking over the armband, a considerable downgrade. Even with Thiago Silva, Brazil's defense was shaky, having conceded four goals on their way to the semi-final. Without him, their defense was vulnerable, leading to a disastrous outcome.

Thiago Silva was stoic, composed, and excellent at anticipating plays, contrasting sharply with the unpredictable David Luiz. Silva's intelligence and guidance for his teammates were indispensable, and without it, Brazil struggled. Dante, who replaced Silva, couldn't cover for David Luiz as effectively, contributing to the defensive collapse.

Germany's strengths

Germany's performance in the 2014 semi-final wasn't just about Brazil's shortcomings; it was also a testament to Germany's incredible strength. Manuel Neuer had recently claimed the title of the world's best goalkeeper from Iker Casillas. Additionally, Philipp Lahm, the team's captain, mirrored Thiago Silva's intelligence and composure, anchoring the defense. Germany dominated the midfield with the creative brilliance of Mesut Özil and Toni Kroos, complemented by the reliable presence of Bastian Schweinsteiger and Sami Khedira. Thomas Müller, who had been a standout in the 2010 World Cup, continued to be a formidable force in 2014.

Up front, Germany boasted an elite striker in Miroslav Klose, who broke Ronaldo de Lima's record for World Cup goals with 16. Despite Brazil managing 18 shots, with 8 on target, compared to Germany's 14 shots, with 10 on target, the match was relatively even in terms of attempts. Possession was also fairly balanced, with Germany holding 53% of the ball.

Considering this, despite Brazil's lackluster attack, their defense was the main reason for their massive loss. Neuer's brilliance kept Brazil at bay, while Germany's ruthless dismantling of Brazil's defense was akin to a hot knife through butter. The first half showed no mercy, with Brazil in complete disarray. While it was shocking to witness as a 10-year-old, examining all the variables and factors involved makes it clear why Brazil was annihilated. It was a case of men versus boys on the field.