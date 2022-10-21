David Warner will keep wickets if Wade gets injured, informs Aaron Finch

Sports

Hindustan Times
21 October, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2022, 02:43 pm

Well, Australia skipper Aaron Finch has got it all planned. Ahead of the first Super 12 match of the tournament between hosts Australia and New Zealand, Finch announced in the pre-match press conference that opener David Warner would be roped in as wicketkeeper in case Wade gets injured in the subsequent matches at the marquee tournament.

Photo: cricket.com.au
Photo: cricket.com.au

Australia's back-up wicketkeeper for the T20 World Cup, Josh Inglis got injured while playing golf recently. The defending champions announced all-rounder Cameron Green as his replacement into the squad, instead of going for another wicketkeeper. Australia's decision gave rise to a question: 'Who would take the gloves in case regular keeper Matthew Wade gets injured in the upcoming matches?'

Well, Australia skipper Aaron Finch has got it all planned. Ahead of the first Super 12 match of the tournament between hosts Australia and New Zealand, Finch announced in the pre-match press conference that opener David Warner would be roped in as wicketkeeper in case Wade gets injured in the subsequent matches at the marquee tournament.

"Probably, David Warner I would think, he did a little bit of practice yesterday. Myself, maybe captaining and keeping, when you haven't done it before, it's a little bit tougher. Maybe Mitchell Starc can bowl a few upfront, take the gloves in the middle and then bowl again in the end. But probably David, that's a risk we are prepared to take at the moment," Finch said.

The 35-year old also informed that Green won't be a part of the playing XI in the match against New Zealand. Finch confirmed that he would open the innings for the team.

"No, I don't think so. He has just arrived this morning from Perth. He has come in as a cover. We took the risk of not going in with the extra keeper, which obviously has a degree of risk to it. But we feel Cam gives a bit better balance to the squad," said the Australia captain.

"I will open the batting, but we don't have a team just yet," Finch stated.

Talking about all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, Finch hinted that Marsh might get to bowl in the upcoming matches for the team.

"He had a solid bowl yesterday and he pulled up really well. We are hoping and keeping our fingers crossed," said the right-handed batter.

