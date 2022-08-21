David Warner opens up on his lifetime captaincy ban from Cricket Australia

Having signed a two-year deal with Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL), David Warner opened up on Cricket Australia's lifetime captaincy ban and stated 'it's upon the board' to 'open their doors' for him. Speaking during a press conference, he said, "That hasn't really been brought to the table".

"As I've said plenty of times off the record, it's upon the board to reach out to me and open their doors. Then I can sit down and have an honest conversation with them."

"The board has changed since back in 2018 and when all those sanctions were dealt with. It would be great to have a conversation with them and see where we are at."

Warner was one of three Australian players involved in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal against South Africa in CApe Town. The other two players were Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft. Due to his role in the incident, he received a lifetime captaincy ban from Cricket Australia, but Smith was given only a two-year ban from holding any skipper role. Also many fans have called for Warner to be appointed as captain of his BBL side after their long-term skipper Usman Khawaja moved for Brisbane Heat. "I've got the experience, I'm a leader in the side anyway without having a title", Warner also said.

"That's what I'm about, giving back, so if they [younger players] can pick my brains in any way, my phone is always there, they have my number, and they can see me when I'm at the practice facilities", he further added.

Meanwhile, after acquiring Warner, Thunder head coach Trevor Bayliss said, "Davey's record on the field speaks for itself and I have no doubt he already has, and will continue to, inspire many, many kids to play and love cricket."

"He is also a passionate and committed family man and that aligns very well with Thunder's culture and the family nature of the Thunder Nation supporters."

"The club has a tremendous group of young talented batters and leaders, with the likes of Jason Sangha, Ollie Davies, Matt Gilkes and Baxter Holt. They will all benefit greatly from Davey's experience and guidance", he further added.