David Warner opens up on his lifetime captaincy ban from Cricket Australia

Sports

Hindustan Times
21 August, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 04:24 pm

Related News

David Warner opens up on his lifetime captaincy ban from Cricket Australia

Warner was one of three Australian players involved in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal against South Africa in Cape Town. The other two players were Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft. Due to his role in the incident, Warner received a lifetime captaincy ban from Cricket Australia.

Hindustan Times
21 August, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 04:24 pm
David Warner opens up on his lifetime captaincy ban from Cricket Australia

Having signed a two-year deal with Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL), David Warner opened up on Cricket Australia's lifetime captaincy ban and stated 'it's upon the board' to 'open their doors' for him. Speaking during a press conference, he said, "That hasn't really been brought to the table".

"As I've said plenty of times off the record, it's upon the board to reach out to me and open their doors. Then I can sit down and have an honest conversation with them."

"The board has changed since back in 2018 and when all those sanctions were dealt with. It would be great to have a conversation with them and see where we are at."

Warner was one of three Australian players involved in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal against South Africa in CApe Town. The other two players were Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft. Due to his role in the incident, he received a lifetime captaincy ban from Cricket Australia, but Smith was given only a two-year ban from holding any skipper role. Also many fans have called for Warner to be appointed as captain of his BBL side after their long-term skipper Usman Khawaja moved for Brisbane Heat. "I've got the experience, I'm a leader in the side anyway without having a title", Warner also said.

"That's what I'm about, giving back, so if they [younger players] can pick my brains in any way, my phone is always there, they have my number, and they can see me when I'm at the practice facilities", he further added.

Meanwhile, after acquiring Warner, Thunder head coach Trevor Bayliss said, "Davey's record on the field speaks for itself and I have no doubt he already has, and will continue to, inspire many, many kids to play and love cricket."

"He is also a passionate and committed family man and that aligns very well with Thunder's culture and the family nature of the Thunder Nation supporters."

"The club has a tremendous group of young talented batters and leaders, with the likes of Jason Sangha, Ollie Davies, Matt Gilkes and Baxter Holt. They will all benefit greatly from Davey's experience and guidance", he further added.

Cricket

David Warner / Cricket Australia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Plastic waste poses a serious threat to the environment as well as to the society, and overtime, its use has increased drastically. Photo: TBS

Unilever, UNDP and NCC join hands to handle the problem of plastic waste in Narayanganj 

5h | Panorama
Mad'ouk: When in doubt, wear black

Mad'ouk: When in doubt, wear black

7h | Mode
Representational photo. Picture: Collected

Double cleansing based on skin type

6h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

WB is betting our regional trade can go up 93% by improving connectivity. But is infrastructure really the main problem?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Students in Cumilla learning martial arts for self-defense

Students in Cumilla learning martial arts for self-defense

1h | Videos
21 August: Where are the key perpetrators now

21 August: Where are the key perpetrators now

5h | Videos
Reactions to the 21 August grenade attack

Reactions to the 21 August grenade attack

5h | Videos
Love for dogs and cats turns Prosenjit into a young entrepreneur

Love for dogs and cats turns Prosenjit into a young entrepreneur

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

6
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings