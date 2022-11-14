David Warner hints Test retirement, hits critics with 'be careful what you wish for'

David Warner hints Test retirement, hits critics with 'be careful what you wish for'

Australia opener David Warner gave fans a massive update about his future, hinting the next edition of Ashes could be his final outing in the red-ball format. Warner, however, maintained that he will continue playing the limited-over format until the T20 World Cup in 2024.

Photo: Cricket Australia
Australia, who were defending the World T20 title at home, failed to progress to the knockout stages, with Warner also having a subpar outing. The left-handed batter was packed for three single digit scores, followed by 25 against Afghanistan in the World T20.

"Test cricket will probably be the first one to fall off," said Warner on Triple M's Deadset Legends show. "Because that's how it will pan out. The T20 World Cup is in 2024, (one-day) World Cup next year. Potentially it could be my last 12 months in Test cricket. But I love the white-ball game; it's amazing," the opener added.

Australia will engage in red-ball series against India and England, both away, before returning to the sub-continent for the ODI World Cup. Meanwhile, West Indies and United States will co-host the T20 World Cup in 2024.

"T20 cricket - I love the game. I will be looking to get to 2024," the left-handed batter said. "For all those people saying I am past it and a lot of those old people are past it, look out. Be careful what you wish for."

For now Australia will be seen playing a two-match Test series against West Indies at home, which starts from November 30. The Kangaroos will then host South Africa for a three-match each Test and ODI series.

