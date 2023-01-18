David Moore appointed as Bangladesh Cricket Board Head of Programs

Sports

TBS Report
18 January, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 10:26 pm

Related News

David Moore appointed as Bangladesh Cricket Board Head of Programs

The Australian will be responsible for planning, devising strategies and implementation of the HP and Bangladesh Tigers programs to ensure that these programs directly benefit the National Team’s interests.

TBS Report
18 January, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 10:26 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

David Moore has been appointed as the Head of Programs of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), a press release said on Wednesday.

Moore, 58, has agreed a two-year term with the BCB which starts next month.

The Australian will be responsible for planning, devising strategies and implementation of the HP and Bangladesh Tigers programs to ensure that these programs directly benefit the National Team's interests.

He will also oversee the development programs for coaches.

Moore brings in extensive experience as a high-performance general manager and coach developer with expertise in coaching, player and coach development and administration both internationally and in Australia. He has served Cricket NSW as its General Manager Cricket Performance and Head of Coach Development and was a Senior Coach at Cricket Australia's Centre of Excellence. Moore has worked as an assistant coach of the West Indies Cricket Team and became the side's Head Coach for the tour of England in 2007.  He has coached the Bermuda National Team also.

Moore said he was thrilled at the opportunity to contribute to the development of Bangladesh cricket: "I'm very excited to be commencing my role as Head of Programs at the BCB. I look forward to working with the Head Coach, his coaching and support staff and players to assist them to unleash their potential.

"I am delighted to have been appointed to oversee and develop some very important programs that will provide opportunities for elite cricketers to perform in the international arena."

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of recreation in the workplace

15h | Pursuit
Is capitalism racist?

Is capitalism racist?

15h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

Always racing to meetings? It is slowing you down

15h | Pursuit
Zero Idea: Carving out a space for science on social media

Zero Idea: Carving out a space for science on social media

17h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Messi-Ronaldo to face each other in Saudi Arabia

Messi-Ronaldo to face each other in Saudi Arabia

5h | TBS SPORTS
The most bold move of badhon’s life

The most bold move of badhon’s life

7h | TBS Entertainment
Who will buy a couch worth millions of taka?

Who will buy a couch worth millions of taka?

8h | TBS Stories
Unemployment hits all-time high at 6.91% in Nov

Unemployment hits all-time high at 6.91% in Nov

9h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

6
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC