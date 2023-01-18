David Moore appointed as Bangladesh Cricket Board Head of Programs

David Moore has been appointed as the Head of Programs of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), a press release said on Wednesday.

Moore, 58, has agreed a two-year term with the BCB which starts next month.

The Australian will be responsible for planning, devising strategies and implementation of the HP and Bangladesh Tigers programs to ensure that these programs directly benefit the National Team's interests.

He will also oversee the development programs for coaches.

Moore brings in extensive experience as a high-performance general manager and coach developer with expertise in coaching, player and coach development and administration both internationally and in Australia. He has served Cricket NSW as its General Manager Cricket Performance and Head of Coach Development and was a Senior Coach at Cricket Australia's Centre of Excellence. Moore has worked as an assistant coach of the West Indies Cricket Team and became the side's Head Coach for the tour of England in 2007. He has coached the Bermuda National Team also.

Moore said he was thrilled at the opportunity to contribute to the development of Bangladesh cricket: "I'm very excited to be commencing my role as Head of Programs at the BCB. I look forward to working with the Head Coach, his coaching and support staff and players to assist them to unleash their potential.

"I am delighted to have been appointed to oversee and develop some very important programs that will provide opportunities for elite cricketers to perform in the international arena."