David Miller's century in vain as India complete first home T20I series win against South Africa

Miller notched up a magnificent hundred, his second in T20Is by hitting a six off Axar Patel. He was unbeaten on a 47-ball-106 with the help of eight fours and seven sixes. De Kock struggled throughout the innings and finished with a rather ungainly 69 off 48.

David Miller&#039;s century in vain as India complete first home T20I series win against South Africa

India beat South Africa by 16 runs in the second T20I of the three-match series in Guwahati and clinched the series 2-0. It was India's first home T20I series win against South Africa. 

The decision to bowl first backfired for Temba Bavuma as India piled a gigantic 237/3 in 20 overs in the second T20I in Guwahati on Sunday.

In response, South Africa lost Temba Bavuma and Rilee Rossouw early with Arshdeep Singh packing the duo on 0. Aiden Markram showed some resistance but was dismissed on 33(19) by Axar Patel. 

David Miller led the fightback for South Africa with some breathtaking strokeplay. He and Quinton de Kock stitched a massive 174-run stand for the fourth wicket but the required run rate was always going up. In the end, they needed six sixes to tie the match in the final over but could manage only three.

Miller notched up a magnificent hundred, his second in T20Is by hitting a six off Axar Patel. He was unbeaten on a 47-ball-106 with the help of eight fours and seven sixes. De Kock struggled throughout the innings and finished with a rather ungainly 69 off 48.

Earlier in the evening KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma providing India with a solid start, stitching 96 runs for the opening wicket. Rohit scored 43 off 37 balls before he was caught at deep off Keshav Maharaj's bowling.

Mahraj then trapped Rahul LBW on 57(27). Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav then continued the show and stitched a 100-plus stand for the third wicket, with Suryakumar smashing an 18-ball half-century. He was run-out on 61(22). Kohli returned unbeaten on 49(28), while Dinesh Karthik smashed a four and a couple of sixes in the final over against Kagiso Rabada.

