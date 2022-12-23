David Hussey feels Hyderabad splashed too much money on Harry Brook

David Hussey feels Hyderabad splashed too much money on Harry Brook

The England batter saw an intense bidding war among Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad, who eventually sealed the deal for ₹13.25 crore.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Harry Brook was in high demand during the IPL mini-auction held in Kochi on Friday. The England batter saw an intense bidding war among Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad, who eventually sealed the deal for ₹13.25 crore.

The bidding started with Rajasthan and Bangalore showing interest initially in the England batter. Hyderabad later joined the race and pushed the player beyond the 10-crore mark.

Going by what we've seen so far, Brook looks like a great addition despite the whopping price. He has represented England in 20 T20Is, and mustered 372 runs from it at a strike-rate of 137.78. He also had a phenomenal outing with the bat in the recently-concluded Pakistan-England Test series, which the latter won 3-0. He ended the tour as the highest scorer, accumulating 468 runs from three outings, which includes a ton in each one of them.

However, former Australia all-rounder and Kolkata Knight Riders mentor David Hussey felt Surnrisers splashed a little too much money on the England batter.

"Not really, I thought SRH probably overpaid. I'm not unsurprised by the amount of money he went for but I think SRH spent a lot of money on a similar player like Aiden Markram already on the list. It's a good buy, but have they overspent? Hope they aren't going to miss out on anybody in the backend like a good domestic spinner like M Ashwin or Markande," said Hussey on Star Sports show 'Cricket Live – Auction Special'.

Apart from Brook, SRH also roped in former Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal for ₹8.25 crore. Mayank was one of the key figures in Punjab having been picked in 2018. He mostly had a good outing with Punjab and was elevated to the captain's role last season. He scored 332 runs in 2019, 424 runs in 2020 and 441 in 2021. However, his form dipped in the previous season as he could only manage 196 runs from 13 matches.

