David goes 6,6,6 to earn Mumbai win over Rajasthan despite Jaiswal special

Sports

Hindustan Times
01 May, 2023, 12:40 am
Last modified: 01 May, 2023, 12:43 am

Related News

David goes 6,6,6 to earn Mumbai win over Rajasthan despite Jaiswal special

David returned unbeaten on 45 off 14 deliveries and stitched a crucial 62-run stand with Tilak Varma (29* off 21) to guide Mumbai home. 

Hindustan Times
01 May, 2023, 12:40 am
Last modified: 01 May, 2023, 12:43 am
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Tim David smoked three consecutive sixes against Jason Holder as Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by six wickets in a high scoring thriller. With 17 needed in the final over, David wrapped up the gigantic 213 chase with three balls to spare. 

David returned unbeaten on 45 off 14 deliveries and stitched a crucial 62-run stand with Tilak Varma (29* off 21) to guide Mumbai home. 

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav scored 55(29) to lay the perfect platform for David and Varma to explode. Earlier Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green helped Mumbai recover from early blow as skipper Rohit Sharma fell cheaply for 3(5). 

Ishan and Green added 62 runs for the second wicket, before Ashwin removed the wicketkeeper-batter for 28(23). The carrom ball specialist then got rid of Green (44 off 26) in his next over. 

Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal notched his maiden IPL ton and drove Rajasthan to 212/7 in 20 overs after opting to bat. He scored 124(62) before losing his wicket in the final over. Jaiswal started the proceedings on an attacking note, while Jos Buttler played second fiddle. 

The pair added 72 runs for the opening wicket before Piyush Chawla packed Buttler for 18(19) in the 8th over. Jaiswal continued his carnage and reached the triple digits in 53 balls. Batting at a strike-rate of 200, his innings featured 16 boundaries and eight maximums.

Cricket

Mumbai Indians / Rajasthan Royals / Ipl 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cooling masks can ensure the extra care that your sun-stressed skin deserves during the summer. Photo: Collected

5 easy homemade cooling face masks you need this summer

15h | Mode
Gulshan Lake Park & Dhanmondi Lake Park

A tale of two parks

17h | Panorama
Pinky is one of those ace influencers who promotes low-budget fashion that elevates ones personality. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pinky Peya: Promoting affordable fashion and effortless beauty

15h | Mode
Encouraging companies to impose additional burdens on suppliers may not be beneficial for poor farmers. Photo: DW

New supply chain laws shake suppliers in developing world

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

7h | TBS World
Garlic market is bustling with the opening of the Padma Bridge

Garlic market is bustling with the opening of the Padma Bridge

8h | TBS Stories
5 Hollywood movies that depicted real history

5 Hollywood movies that depicted real history

14h | TBS Stories
Bangladeshi cricketers who failed to contribute in IPL

Bangladeshi cricketers who failed to contribute in IPL

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gold Kinen: Bangladesh’s first certified 22-Karat gold app, providing digital access to physical gold

5
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022