David goes 6,6,6 to earn Mumbai win over Rajasthan despite Jaiswal special

Tim David smoked three consecutive sixes against Jason Holder as Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by six wickets in a high scoring thriller. With 17 needed in the final over, David wrapped up the gigantic 213 chase with three balls to spare.

David returned unbeaten on 45 off 14 deliveries and stitched a crucial 62-run stand with Tilak Varma (29* off 21) to guide Mumbai home.

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav scored 55(29) to lay the perfect platform for David and Varma to explode. Earlier Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green helped Mumbai recover from early blow as skipper Rohit Sharma fell cheaply for 3(5).

Ishan and Green added 62 runs for the second wicket, before Ashwin removed the wicketkeeper-batter for 28(23). The carrom ball specialist then got rid of Green (44 off 26) in his next over.

Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal notched his maiden IPL ton and drove Rajasthan to 212/7 in 20 overs after opting to bat. He scored 124(62) before losing his wicket in the final over. Jaiswal started the proceedings on an attacking note, while Jos Buttler played second fiddle.

The pair added 72 runs for the opening wicket before Piyush Chawla packed Buttler for 18(19) in the 8th over. Jaiswal continued his carnage and reached the triple digits in 53 balls. Batting at a strike-rate of 200, his innings featured 16 boundaries and eight maximums.