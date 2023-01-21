Daraz beat GP to reach Corporate T20 finals

Daraz will face-off against Standard Chartered Bank in the final on January 28 as SCB (114-5) beat Padma Bank (110-8) in the second semifinal later in the day.

Joint Player of the Match Mortuza (3rd from right) and Fazle (4th from left) receive their crests from GP&#039;s Turzo and Daraz&#039;s Reazur respectively in presence of tournament organisers. Photo: Courtesy
Joint Player of the Match Mortuza (3rd from right) and Fazle (4th from left) receive their crests from GP's Turzo and Daraz's Reazur respectively in presence of tournament organisers. Photo: Courtesy

Daraz Bangladesh beat Grameenphone in a high-scoring semifinal encounter to reach the final in the 1st Corporate T20 competition in Dhaka on Saturday.

Chasing 187 to win, the reliable e-commerce outfitters lost an early wicket but never looked back as partnerships and calculated hitting from Ruhul Amin (41), Atikur Rahman (40), Kazi Sumon (42*) and Mortuza Shetu (31*) took Daraz home to 189/4 in 18.5 overs. Shetu, who also bagged 3 wickets, was adjudged joint Player of the Match alongside GP centurion Fazle Rabbi.

Earlier, GP rode on Rabbi's 111-run knock to post a massive 186/5 at the UIU cricket ground. 

Commenting on the game and tournament, Daraz's Sports Consultant Reazur Rahman Rohan said, "it has been a wonderful experience so far with the team and today was simply exceptional. GP are an experienced team and we knew it wouldn't be easy in the semifinals. The way our batters went out and succeeded under pressure was a treat to the eye."

Daraz will face-off against Standard Chartered Bank in the final on January 28 as SCB (114-5) beat Padma Bank (110-8) in the second semifinal later in the day.

The tournament is being organised by Bdjobs.com.

