Dani Alves urges Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona for a 'last dance'

Barcelona right-back Dani Alves wants his former teammate Lionel Messi to return to Camp Nou for one 'last dance' together as he believes there is nowhere better for him to ply his trade.

Messi has failed to recapture the form that has made him one of the greatest players in the history of the sport since joining Paris Saint-Germain last summer, only managing to score eight goals in all competitions so far this season.

Alves, who played alongside Messi at Barcelona between 2008 and 2016, believes that it would be great for the Argentina skipper to finish his career in Spain.

"I don't know what he thinks or wants to do. He could come back for a little year with me for a 'last dance'. Why not? There's nowhere better than here. We cannot be better off than at Barça. He left and tried the experience. It's time to return home if he wants," Alves said in an interview with Diario Sport.

There have been reports that Messi is unhappy with life at PSG and that the 34-year-old would look to return back to Barcelona in the near future - though that looks unlikely as the Catalan giants are still struggling with financial issues and it is unlikely that they would be able to afford his lofty wages.

Messi left Barcelona last summer having made 778 appearances for the club, scoring 672 goals and led them to 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League titles among other numerous honours.