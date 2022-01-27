Dan Christian offers 'free beer' for BBL final help

Sports

Reuters
27 January, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 02:11 pm

Sydney Sixers allrounder Dan Christian has offered "free beer" to anyone interested in playing for his injury and Covid-19 hit team in Friday's Big Bash League (BBL) final, though test cricketers need not apply.

The Sixers advanced to final of the domestic T20 competition against the Perth Scorchers with a thrilling last-ball win against the Adelaide Strikers on Wednesday.

However, their could be missing a string of players for the decider. Allrounder Moises Henriques has a calf injury, Steve O'Keefe (calf) and Jordan Silk (hamstring) are doubts, and Dan Hughes (ankle) will have to prove his fitness after missing Wednesday's match.

Adding to the Sixers woes, Josh Philippe and the Edwards brothers, Jack and Mickey, are out due to Covid-19 issues unless the Victorian state government relaxes its policy.

The Sixers have tried to add elite test batsman Steve Smith to their team but those requests have been denied by Cricket Australia.

"Shout out to anyone in Melbourne that wants a game of cricket tomorrow night," Christian wrote on Twitter.

"My team is struggling to get 11 Covid free, fit players on the park. Warm up starts at 6.30pm at Marvel Stadium.

"Free beer afterwards, potentially out of a large cup."

Christian ended his tweet with a dig at Cricket Australia for not allowing Smith to play, adding "no test cricketers".

