Dale Steyn picks current era's best 'all-format batsman', calls him 'pretty darn good'

Sports

Hindustan Times
15 April, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2022, 02:05 pm

Related News

Dale Steyn picks current era's best 'all-format batsman', calls him 'pretty darn good'

A fan asked Steyn to pick a name among the current generation of cricketers who can carry the ‘best batsman' tag, and the former pacer named Pakistan's current captain Babar Azam, calling him “pretty darn good.”

Hindustan Times
15 April, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2022, 02:05 pm
Photo: CSA
Photo: CSA

The 'best batsman in the world' debate is never-ending, but former South Africa speedster Dale Steyn has set the seal on one name when he was asked the question during a Q&A session on Twitter.

A fan asked Steyn to pick a name among the current generation of cricketers who can carry the 'best batsman' tag, and the former pacer named Pakistan's current captain Babar Azam, calling him "pretty darn good."

Over the past few years, Babar's stock has raised stupendously and the Pakistan skipper is currently the top-ranked batter in men's ODI and T20I rankings, and is also among the top-5 in the longest format of the game.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Steyn replied, "Maybe Babar? He's pretty darn good" to the question.

Babar is the only batter to feature in top-5 in ICC Rankings across all formats of the game.

Earlier this month, the Pakistan skipper also scripted a massive feat as he became the first player to win successive Player of the Month awards, thanks to his incredible performances for Pakistan against Australia. 

The 27-year-old batter slammed two centuries during the three-Test series against the side, and repeated the feat in the three-match ODI series. In the sole T20I, Babar top-scored for Pakistan with 66 runs off 46 deliveries.

Thanks to his consistent performances for the side, many former cricketers and fans have expanded the renowned 'Fab-4' in cricket – the list featuring some of the best batters in the world cricket – to 'Fab-5'.

Former India captain Virat Kohli, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, England's Joe Root, and Australia star Steve Smith are widely considered to be part of 'Fab-4'.

'The batter is likely to return to action for Pakistan in June when the side takes on the West Indies in a three-match ODI series.

Cricket

Dale Steyn / Babar Azam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In FY 2018-2019, the total catch of ilish in Bangladesh was 533,000 tons. Pictured is ilish caught in Chandpur. Photo: Mumit M

Ilish: Reflection on memories and displacement

1d | Panorama
Dr Firdausi Qadri has been instrumental in discovering vaccines that have saved millions of lives. She is seen here along with an ensemble of younger scientists who look up to her. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why there aren’t enough female science professionals in Bangladesh

1d | Pursuit
Inadequate project screening protocols may cause problems in the long run such as delayed completion of megaprojects. Pictured here is the JICA-funded Dhaka Metrorail project. Photo: Mumit M

'Cost overruns may create serious problems in the long run'

1d | Panorama
Tipu Sultan is no ordinary hawker; he is a writer who has published two books and a series of maps. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

The floating salespersons of the moving city 

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mangal Shobhajatra after two years

Mangal Shobhajatra after two years

4h | Videos
How a nation goes bankrupt

How a nation goes bankrupt

4h | Videos
Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

1d | Videos
Which computer do you need for freelancing?

Which computer do you need for freelancing?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

3
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

6
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh