Dale Steyn picks current era's best 'all-format batsman', calls him 'pretty darn good'

The 'best batsman in the world' debate is never-ending, but former South Africa speedster Dale Steyn has set the seal on one name when he was asked the question during a Q&A session on Twitter.

A fan asked Steyn to pick a name among the current generation of cricketers who can carry the 'best batsman' tag, and the former pacer named Pakistan's current captain Babar Azam, calling him "pretty darn good."

Over the past few years, Babar's stock has raised stupendously and the Pakistan skipper is currently the top-ranked batter in men's ODI and T20I rankings, and is also among the top-5 in the longest format of the game.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Steyn replied, "Maybe Babar? He's pretty darn good" to the question.

Babar is the only batter to feature in top-5 in ICC Rankings across all formats of the game.

Earlier this month, the Pakistan skipper also scripted a massive feat as he became the first player to win successive Player of the Month awards, thanks to his incredible performances for Pakistan against Australia.

The 27-year-old batter slammed two centuries during the three-Test series against the side, and repeated the feat in the three-match ODI series. In the sole T20I, Babar top-scored for Pakistan with 66 runs off 46 deliveries.

Thanks to his consistent performances for the side, many former cricketers and fans have expanded the renowned 'Fab-4' in cricket – the list featuring some of the best batters in the world cricket – to 'Fab-5'.

Former India captain Virat Kohli, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, England's Joe Root, and Australia star Steve Smith are widely considered to be part of 'Fab-4'.

'The batter is likely to return to action for Pakistan in June when the side takes on the West Indies in a three-match ODI series.