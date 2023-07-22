Da Silva's mother meets Kohli a day after stump mic chat, gets emotional

Besides the second Test match against West Indies being Virat Kohli's 500th international appearance for India, where he scored a historic century en route to his knock of 121 which helped the visitors notch up a colossal first-innings total, for those on social media, videos of stump mic chatters from the match has been a real entertainer.

Most of those throughout the opening day of the proceedings at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad was between West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva and Kohli.

During one of those stump mic chats, Joshua revealed to Kohli that his mother is a huge fan of him and that she was en route to the venue only to watch him play. "My mom called me and told me she's coming to watch the match for Virat Kohli, I couldn't believe it," Joshua had said on Day 1.

The West Indies star's mother was present at the stadium on Friday to witness Kohli end his long drought of an overseas Test ton as the former India skipper ramped up a career 29th century in the format and 76th in international cricket. The knock of 121 helped India finish first innings on 438, before maintaining a lead of 352 runs at close of Day 2 after picking one wicket.

Later on Day 2, Joshua's mother met Kohli near the Team India bus and hugged him before breaking down in tears as the Windies cricketer clicked pictures of the emotional moment.

"Kohli is one of the best batsmen in our lifetime. So it is an honour for me to meet him and my son to be on the same field as him," she said in the video shared by journalist Vimal Kumar.

West Indies will resume Day 3 on 86 for one with captain Kraigg Brathwaite on 37* alongside Kirk McKenzie, who is batting on 14*. The hosts are aiming to draw the series after having suffered an innings defeat in the opener last week in Dominica.