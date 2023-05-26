Da Silva takes West Indies A to victory despite Tanvir brilliance

Bangladesh A team, at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium Academy Ground on Friday, lost the second four-day Test by three wickets to West Indies A.

The day began with the hosts at 274 for 6, with Irfan Sukkur and Nayeem Hasan at the crease, but they could only add 23 runs to their total, giving the visitors a target of 190, which Joshua da Silva's team achieved with three wickets in hand.

Shahadat Hossain Dipu, who dazzled with a half-century in the first innings, also achieved the same feat but got out shortly thereafter. Irfan managed to top score with 72 runs.

Kevin Sinclair claimed a fifer, while pacer Akeem Jordan, who scalped five in the first innings, got two.

Left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam rattled the West Indies A with a four-wicket haul that reduced the visitors to five down for 70 runs, but captain da Silva led his team to win with an unbeaten 47 to take a 1-0 series lead.

