Czech international footballer Jankto comes out as gay

Reuters
13 February, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2023, 09:07 pm

Jankto, who plays for Sparta Prague on loan from LaLiga side Getafe, made his international debut in 2017.

Photo: Reuters
Czech Republic international Jakub Jankto announced on Monday that he is gay, saying he wants to live his life "in freedom".

Jankto, who plays for Sparta Prague on loan from LaLiga side Getafe, made his international debut in 2017.

The 27-year-old has earned 45 caps for the Czech Republic and scored four goals.

"Like everybody else, I have my strengths. I have my weaknesses. I have a family. I have my friends," Jankto said in a video posted to his Instagram account.

"I have a job which I have been doing it as best as I can, for years, with seriousness, professionalism and passion.

"Like everybody else, I also want to live my life in freedom. Without fears. Without prejudice. Without violence. BUT with love. I am homosexual and I no longer want to hide myself."

In May last year, Blackpool forward Jake Daniels announced he is gay, while Australian Josh Cavallo came out as gay in 2021.

