Curtain falls on Gulshan Club Olympiad

TBS Report
02 December, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 10:56 pm

Zareen Karim, Managing Director of the tournament's gold sponsor Orion Footwear, and Mehadi Hasan, vice-president of its venue partner Gulshan Youth Club, were present at that time. Both of them were presented with honourary gifts. 

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

After nine days of engaging on-field action, the third edition of the Gulshan Club Olympiad came to an end on Saturday. A prize-giving ceremony and a cultural program were held on the final day of the competition. The Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza was present as the chief guest in the post-tournament presentation ceremony held at the Gulshan Club tennis court.

Zareen Karim, Managing Director of the tournament's gold sponsor Orion Footwear, and Mehadi Hasan, vice-president of its venue partner Gulshan Youth Club, were present at that time. Both of them were presented with honourary gifts. 

Apart from them, Gulshan Club president Rafiqul Alam Helal and the olympiad's organising committee chair Dr. Wahiduzzaman Tomal were part of the guest list.

Singers Ankhi Alamgir, Shuvro Deb and Dithi Anwar performed in the cultural program. 

18 local and foreign clubs based in Bangladesh participated in the event. Cadet College Club was adjudged the best performer after securing seven medals (six gold and one silver). Gulshan Club won the highest number of medals (four gold and seven silver). Gulshan Youth Club clinched four gold medals and three silver. 

Chittagong Club secured two gold medals and as many silver. American Club won three medals (two gold and one silver). Dhaka Club and Sylhet Club received two medals each, as did the Gregorian Club and Baridhara Cosmopolitan Club. Banani Club won one gold medal, Uttara Club two silver, German Club one silver, Club Shaheen Ltd one silver and Narayanganj Club won one silver medal.

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

A total of 18 clubs participated in the Olympiad this time. The clubs were American Club, All Community Club Limited, Banani Club, Baridhara Cosmopolitan Club, Cadet College Club, Chittagong Club, Club Shaheen Limited, Dhaka Boat Club, Dhaka Club, German Club Dhaka, Gulshan Club, Gulshan Youth Club, Gregorian Alumni Club Limited. , International Recreation Club, Khulna Club Limited, Narayanganj Club, Sylhet Club and Uttara Club.

A total of 18 events were held in 13 sports - wrestling, badminton, women's basketball, chess, cricket, football, golf, pool, snooker, squash, table tennis, tennis - at the Olympiad this time. A quiz competition was arranged for the first time. An exhibition match for girls called the "Power of She" was organised. 

Cricket, football, basketball and badminton were held at the Gulshan Youth Club ground. Golf took place at the Kurmitola Golf Club. All the remaining games were held at Gulshan Club.

