Current selection panel to continue until 2023 WC, two more members to be added soon

The current committee of the Bangladesh national cricket team consisting of Minhajul Abedin, Habibul Bashar and Abdur Razzak will continue until the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, as recommended by the cricket operations committee of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). The board now has decided to add two more members in the selection panel. It will think about having someone new after the World Cup.

After today's board meeting at the BCB headquarters, the BCB president Nazmul Hassan said, "One of the issues raised today was the selection panel. The panel now has three members. We asked the cricket operations committee to recommend new names. But they are yet to do so."

"But the operations committee has recommended the continuation of the current selection panel until the 2023 World Cup. Then we will arrange something. We will add two more members in the selection panel. Now that there is so much cricket, the selectors aren't always able to watch the age-level matches. That's why we have decided to have two more selectors," he added.