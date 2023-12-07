Curran bounces back to help England level ODI series against West Indies

Sports

AFP
07 December, 2023, 07:15 am
Last modified: 07 December, 2023, 07:20 am

Related News

Curran bounces back to help England level ODI series against West Indies

But the left arm seam and swing bowler responded superbly on Wednesday, bagging three of the first four wickets as the home side were bundled out for 202 off 39.4 overs in the day/night fixture.

AFP
07 December, 2023, 07:15 am
Last modified: 07 December, 2023, 07:20 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Sam Curran bounced back with a match-winning bowling display as England scored a series-levelling six-wicket victory over the West Indies in the second One Day International in Antigua on Wednesday.

Curran was spanked for 98 runs off 9.5 overs on Sunday as England slumped to a four-wicket defeat in the series opener -- the worst ever performance by an England bowler in ODI cricket.

But the left arm seam and swing bowler responded superbly on Wednesday, bagging three of the first four wickets as the home side were bundled out for 202 off 39.4 overs in the day/night fixture.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Will Jacks then anchored the English response at the top of the order with 73 while there was a welcome return to form for Jos Buttler, the England captain taking his team to victory with an unbeaten 58 in an unbroken fifth-wicket partnership of 90 with Harry Brook (43 not out).

"It was tough the other day but just have to keep moving forward and try to bounce back," Curran said after his Man-of-the-Match performance at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Curran's opening burst and the support of Gus Atkinson reduced the West Indies to 23 for four.

But for a 129-run fifth-wicket partnership between captain Shai Hope (68) and Sherfane Rutherford (63), it would have been a complete capitulation by the hosts.

Spinner Liam Livingston then claimed the spotlight with the wickets of both Hope and Rutherford before swiftly adding another to also finish with three wickets.

Atkinson and frontline spinner Rehan Ahmed shared in the spoils with two wickets apiece.

A measure of the recklessness displayed by the West Indies at the crease was that their innings folded with ten overs of the allotted 50 unused as successive players attempted to outdo each other in the extravagance of their strokeplay.

England openers Jacks and Phil Salt sped to 50 by the sixth over in reply. However on a pitch offering considerable assistance for the spinners Gudakesh Motie claimed two victims and at 116 for four, the tourists had some work to do.

Buttler and Brook eased those concerns though with the England captain's first half-century in 15 innings taking him past the 5,000-run mark in ODIs, just the fifth Englishman to do so.

"I've been searching a bit for some form so it was great to spend some time in the middle," said Buttler.

"I was really getting fed up with the way things were going so it's pleasing to get back to something like the player I know I am."

For Hope, it was a case of the home side not responding to the early challenge.

"We didn't play the situation smart enough and got ourselves into a deep hole. Now we've got to be ready for this final game."

Hope will be at his home ground of Kensington Oval in Barbados for the decider on Saturday before the teams switch format and engage in a five-match T20 International series.

Cricket

England Cricket Team / West Indies Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

What really happened on 7 October?

What really happened on 7 October?

2h | Panorama
UN workers arrive to distribute aid to Palestinians, who have fled their homes due to Israeli strikes and take shelter in a UN-run school, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on 23 October 2023. Photo: Reuters

When UN and its agencies lack much agency

2h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

How Khan Farhana built a 300,000-strong LinkedIn community

12h | Pursuit
Photo: Courtesy

Fostering emotional intelligence and classroom harmony: The power of a complaint box

13h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

What is 'obstructing the field' out?

What is 'obstructing the field' out?

17h | TBS SPORTS
When Farooki is hero

When Farooki is hero

16h | TBS Entertainment
Losing uteruses to the climate crisis in coastal Bangladesh

Losing uteruses to the climate crisis in coastal Bangladesh

Now | TBS Stories
Most Ukrainians are losing interest in going to war

Most Ukrainians are losing interest in going to war

19h | TBS World