Cummins, Smith, Starc return to Australia squad for India ODI series

Sports

Reuters
17 September, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2023, 04:36 pm

Related News

Cummins, Smith, Starc return to Australia squad for India ODI series

Cummins has not played since the final Ashes test in England in July as he nursed a fractured wrist while fellow fast bowler Starc has been recovering from a groin injury.

Reuters
17 September, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2023, 04:36 pm
Photo: Cricket Australia
Photo: Cricket Australia

Australia's Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell will return to the one-day international squad for the three-match series in India after recovering from injury, the country's cricket board said on Sunday.

The three ODIs, which will be played between 22 and 27 September in Mohali, Indore and Rajkot, will serve as a tune-up for the 50-over World Cup which begins on 5 October. 

Cummins has not played since the final Ashes test in England in July as he nursed a fractured wrist while fellow fast bowler Starc has been recovering from a groin injury.

Smith played the Ashes series with a wrist tendon injury while Maxwell is returning from an ankle injury.

All four players skipped the current ODI series in South Africa, with Mitchell Marsh captaining the side against the Proteas.

Matthew Short has also been called up as an extra batter while Travis Head recovers from a fracture to his left hand.

Opening batter Head's World Cup participation is in doubt after he broke his hand in Friday's game against South Africa.

"Head will undertake further medical review on return to Australia before a return to play schedule is determined," the National Selection Panel said.

Australia have until 28 September to finalise their 15-man World Cup squad.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Cricket

Australia Cricket Team / India Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Through these misogynistic posts, Sakib unmistakably revealed the ideology he adheres to. Photo: ACC

'If the wife works, the society is destroyed': Delving deep into the maze of misogyny

1h | Panorama
Photo: Photo Credit: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Dal Lake: Beyond imagination

4h | Features
Tangia Zaman Methila, in her statement, look with hair extension at the Cannes Festival Photo courtesy: Rony Rezaul

Taking the ‘short hair, don’t care’ quip to another level with hair extensions

6h | Mode
Sketch: Touseful Isalm. Photo: Nayem Ali

Maqbool Fida Husain: Following the footsteps of a renaissance man

6h | Features

More Videos from TBS

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

5h | TBS World
Trial run conducted on Mawa-Bhanga railway via Padma Bridge

Trial run conducted on Mawa-Bhanga railway via Padma Bridge

8h | TBS Stories
A close encounter with the 'alien bodies' in Mexico

A close encounter with the 'alien bodies' in Mexico

10h | TBS Stories
More than 700 million people don't know when they will eat again!

More than 700 million people don't know when they will eat again!

10h | TBS World