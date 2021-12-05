Cummins reveals Australia's playing XI for Ashes opener at Gabba

Sports

Hindustan Times
05 December, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 01:33 pm

Related News

Cummins reveals Australia's playing XI for Ashes opener at Gabba

England skipper Joe Root opted to not disclose the playing XI so early. 

Hindustan Times
05 December, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 01:33 pm
Photo: cricket.com.au
Photo: cricket.com.au

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins on Sunday revealed the team's playing XI for the opening Test of the impending Ashes series, beginning Wednesday at the Gabba in Brisbane. Travis Head got the nod as Australia's No.5 batter in the line-up while pacer Mitchell Starc retained his place. 

Admitting it to be a "tight one" between Head and Queensland captain Usman Khawaja for the middle-order position, the former was picked on the virtue of being a more recent representative for the Australian Test team.

"It was a tight one. Both really good options, really strong form," said Cummins.

"Experience is great from Uzzie and we feel really lucky to have that in the squad, but Trav's been playing a lot for us the last couple of years.

"He's gone away and he's churned out runs in England, here in Australia, and we feel like he's really ready to go."

Meanwhile, England skipper Joe Root opted to not disclose the playing XI so early. 

"We've got all the options on the table but we're not going to name a team just yet. We'll have to see the forecast and how that pitch changes over the next couple of days," cricket.com.au quoted Root as saying.

"But it's a great place to play spin. It's something we'll weigh up and consider, but we're not in a position to make that call right now," he added.

Earlier, Tim Paine had stepped down as the Australia captain after a sexting scandal and Cummins was appointed as the new leader. Steve Smith will don the hat of vice-captain.

 

Australia XI:

Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood. 

Cricket

Pat Cummins / Australia Cricket Team / Ashes Test / Australia vs England

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Taliban have insisted they will preserve ‘Islamic rights,’ but they have not clearly articulated what this means for women and religious minorities. Photo: Reuters

It is time to engage with the Taliban. Afghan lives depend on it

1h | Panorama
Bangladesh Couture Week 2021. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Bangladesh Couture Week 2021: Honouring our silk and our artisans

4h | Mode
Four bikes under Tk1 lac

Four bikes under Tk1 lac

1d | Wheels
Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Alesha Mart goes kaput

Alesha Mart goes kaput

22h | Videos
Sea salt contaminated by plastic

Sea salt contaminated by plastic

22h | Videos
Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

3d | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

6
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21