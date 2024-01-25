Cummins named ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year

TBS Report
25 January, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 07:38 pm

Cummins named ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year

Since late 2021, when Cummins took over as team captain, the Australians have achieved numerous noteworthy wins and have reached unprecedented heights.

TBS Report
25 January, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 07:38 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Pat Cummins won the coveted Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy (2023 ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year award).

Since late 2021, when Cummins took over as team captain, the Australians have achieved numerous noteworthy wins and have reached unprecedented heights.

In addition to being a brilliant strategist, Cummins was a strong all-round player. His contributions were vital in the Test matches, as he was a constant source of support for Australia's pace attack and made significant runs with the bat.

Cummins defeated Indian cricket players Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, as well as fellow Australian Travis Head, in the close race for the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year title. 

Cummins' incredible year-long individual record included 422 runs and claiming 59 wickets in 24 games.

"It's been a huge honour. It's been a big year. With lots of wonderful team success and to get this individual honour is huge. Pretty amazed by it."

"I think this is right up there. We's a team sport where we play for kind of team wins and you're going after tournaments and trophies together. But in terms of an individual accolade, I think it's right up there and really special," said Cummins.

