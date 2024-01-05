Cummins, Head, Kohli, Jadeja battle for Men's Cricketer of the Year award

Two stalwarts of the Indian team, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, have been announced among the contenders for the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year award. This prestigious recognition, officially called the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy, sets the stage for an intriguing battle as the India duo competes against Australian captain Pat Cummins and his teammate Travis Head.

Kohli, the talismanic Indian batter, showcased his brilliance in 2023, amassing a staggering 2048 runs across 35 matches in Tests and ODIs. His exceptional form included a historic 50th one-day hundred during the World Cup, a feat that surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja remained India's premier all-rounder throughout 2023, leaving an indelible mark with his remarkable 613 runs and 66 wickets in 35 matches. Notably, his standout moment came with a breathtaking 22-wicket haul against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Pat Cummins captained Australia to victories in the World Test Championship final and the ODI World Cup in November and also helped the Aussies retain the Ashes, drawing the series 2-2. Head became the Player for the big occasion in 2023, starring with the bat in both Finals to claim the Player of the Match award.

The Test Cricketer of the Year category presents another compelling lineup, with India's spin maestro Ravichandran Ashwin vying for top honours. After finishing the year as the leading Test bowler in the ICC Rankings, Ashwin claimed 41 wickets at an astounding average of 17.02. His unparalleled skills saw him record the highest number of five-wicket hauls in Tests, underscoring his dominance on the international stage.

Competing alongside Ashwin are formidable contenders such as Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, and England's Joe Root. Travis Head, in particular, stood out with his dynamic batting performances in 2023, accumulating 1698 runs in 31 matches. This included memorable centuries in the WTC Final and the ODI World Cup final – both against India.

England's Test captain, Joe Root, played a central role in his team's success, registering 787 runs in eight Tests with an impressive average of 65.58. Meanwhile, the Australian opener, Usman Khawaja dominated the run-scoring charts in the longest format, amassing 1210 runs at an average of 52.60, featuring three centuries.

Nominees for the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year: Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Ashleigh Gardner (Australia), Beth Mooney (Australia), Nat Sciver-Brunt (England).