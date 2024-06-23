Cummins first bowler to have two T20 World Cup hat-tricks

During Sunday's Super Eight match between Australia and Afghanistan in Kingstown, St. Vincent, Pat Cummins of Australia became the first bowler to pick two T20 World Cup hat-tricks.

Cummins, who had previously picked a hat-trick against Bangladesh in the Super Eight match, now had two in as many games.

After removing Afghanistan's skipper Rashid Khan with the final delivery of his third over, Cummins came back in the final over of the innings to remove Gulbadin Naib and Karim Janat with back-to-back balls.