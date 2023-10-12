Cummins after record World Cup loss: 'We're all hurting'

Australia captain Pat Cummins admitted the five-time champions were "hurting" after suffering a 134-run loss to South Africa on Thursday, their heaviest World Cup defeat.

Australia were dismissed for just 177 with 55 balls to spare in pursuit of South Africa's 311-7 despite winning the toss.

It was their second loss of this World Cup after a six-wicket defeat to India.

They sit second bottom of the 10-team table, behind the Netherlands with only Afghanistan propping them up.

"Not much needs to be said tonight, everyone's hurting," said Cummins.

"We were well off the mark. If we want to be challenging for this tournament you've got to adapt to all conditions."

Quinton de Kock top scored for South Africa with 109, his second successive century of this World Cup.

The Proteas sit top of the table after two wins.

"I was glad to lose to the toss because things worked out in our favour," said skipper Temba Bavuma.

"Quinton needs to be credited a lot. I'd be really greedy if I said there were areas to improve, it was a near-perfect game with the bat and with the ball."

Australia's next game is against Sri Lanka at Lucknow on Monday while South Africa face the Netherlands on Tuesday in Dharamsala.