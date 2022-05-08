CSK-DC IPL clash under dark clouds as another DC player tests Covid-19 positive

Players of the Delhi Capitals franchise have been forced into isolation once again in the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) after a net bowler of the squad tested positive for the dreaded Covid-19. The setback has left question marks over their Sunday game against defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. This is the second time the franchise members have been forced into isolation after six members had tested positive for the virus last month.

"One net bowler tested positive today morning in a test. Players have been asked to stay in rooms," IPL sources told PTI hours before their match against the MS Dhoni-led side.

Meanwhile, Cricbuzz reported that the entire contingent has been forced into isolation. It further mentioned that a fresh round of testing was conducted on Sunday morning with the franchise members being confined to their rooms.

Earlier overseas players Mitchell Marsh and Tim Seifert along with four other support staff had tested positive for the virus. While all have returned negative and Marsh has also been a regular face since joining the camp.

The outbreak resulted in a last minute change of venue for their game against Punjab Kings from MCA stadium in Pune to the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.