CSK-DC IPL clash under dark clouds as another DC player tests Covid-19 positive

Sports

Hindustan Times
08 May, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2022, 02:33 pm

Related News

CSK-DC IPL clash under dark clouds as another DC player tests Covid-19 positive

"One net bowler tested positive today morning in a test. Players have been asked to stay in rooms," IPL sources told PTI hours before their match against the MS Dhoni-led side.

Hindustan Times
08 May, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2022, 02:33 pm
CSK-DC IPL clash under dark clouds as another DC player tests Covid-19 positive

Players of the Delhi Capitals franchise have been forced into isolation once again in the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) after a net bowler of the squad tested positive for the dreaded Covid-19. The setback has left question marks over their Sunday game against defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. This is the second time the franchise members have been forced into isolation after six members had tested positive for the virus last month. 

"One net bowler tested positive today morning in a test. Players have been asked to stay in rooms," IPL sources told PTI hours before their match against the MS Dhoni-led side.

Meanwhile, Cricbuzz reported that the entire contingent has been forced into isolation. It further mentioned that a fresh round of testing was conducted on Sunday morning with the franchise members being confined to their rooms. 

Earlier overseas players Mitchell Marsh and Tim Seifert along with four other support staff had tested positive for the virus. While all have returned negative and Marsh has also been a regular face since joining the camp. 

The outbreak resulted in a last minute change of venue for their game against Punjab Kings from MCA stadium in Pune to the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. 

Cricket

Indian Premier League / Delhi capitals

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Courtesy

Beat the heat with smart workwear

3h | Mode
A long goodbye to the girl from Bikrampur

A long goodbye to the girl from Bikrampur

7h | Panorama
34 volunteers chose to get covid. Here’s what scientists learned

34 volunteers chose to get covid. Here’s what scientists learned

7h | Panorama
A demonstrator holds up an abortion flag outside of the US Supreme Court as justices hear a major abortion case on the legality of a Republican-backed Louisiana law that imposes restrictions on abortion doctors, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, 4 March, 2020. Photo: Reuters

Potential Supreme Court abortion decision shows callous disregard for women's lives

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Kihak Sung face to face with The Business Standard

7h | Videos
How incidents like harassment of tourists can affect the tourism business

How incidents like harassment of tourists can affect the tourism business

19h | Videos
Demand for Bangladesh-made garments growing in global market

Demand for Bangladesh-made garments growing in global market

19h | Videos
Russia conducts nuclear weapons exercises in Baltic Sea

Russia conducts nuclear weapons exercises in Baltic Sea

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

2
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

4
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

5
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years