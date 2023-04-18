CSK bowlers hold nerves to overcome Maxwell, du Plessis scare in high-scoring thriller

Sports

Hindustan Times
18 April, 2023, 12:15 am
18 April, 2023

CSK bowlers hold nerves to overcome Maxwell, du Plessis scare in high-scoring thriller

Captain Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell's sensational third wicket stand put the total well within grasp for the hosts. The pair smashed the ball to all parts of the ground before Maxwell finally fell on 76 off 36 balls. 

Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) smashed 226/6 in a whirlwind innings batting first and while it looked like Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) might struggle to challenge in the chase at first, they made the four-time champions an almighty scare and came within eight runs of the target. 

Captain Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell's sensational third wicket stand put the total well within grasp for the hosts. The pair smashed the ball to all parts of the ground before Maxwell finally fell on 76 off 36 balls. 

The partnership between him and Du Plessis produced a whopping 126 runs in just 61 balls. Du Plessis eventually fell for 62 off 33 but RCB kept going. 

Dinesh Karthik came into the party and smacked 28 off 14 balls. It was after his wicket that CSK started getting a clear sight at victory. 

In the end, they needed to defend 19 runs in the last over and they ended up winning by eight runs, with RCB making 218/8 and still losing the T20 match.

Comments

