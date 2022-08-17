Crystal Palace’s Anderson receives death threats after headbutt incident with Darwin Nunez

Sports

Hindustan Times
17 August, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 05:35 pm

Related News

Crystal Palace’s Anderson receives death threats after headbutt incident with Darwin Nunez

The incident took place in the second half and Anderson fell to the ground, followed by referee Paul Tierney showing Nunez a straight red card. Following the incident, Anderson has taken to Instagram to reveal that he has received '3-400' messages of abuse on Instagram.

Hindustan Times
17 August, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 05:35 pm
Crystal Palace’s Anderson receives death threats after headbutt incident with Darwin Nunez

Crystal Palace defender Joachim Anderson found himself in fresh controversy during Monday's 1-1 draw vs Liverpool in the Premier League, that saw the Denmark international get on the receiving end of a headbutt from Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez.

The incident took place in the second half and Anderson fell to the ground, followed by referee Paul Tierney showing Nunez a straight red card. Following the incident, Anderson has taken to Instagram to reveal that he has received '3-400' messages of abuse on Instagram.

Posting screenshots of the messages, he wrote, "Got maybe 3-400 of these messages last night. I understand you support a team but have some respect and stop acting tough online."

"Hope Instagram and the Premier League do something about this", he also added.

The suspension will also see Nunez miss Liverpool's upcoming match against Manchester United and it could prove costly. Sharing his view on Nunez's red card to liverpoolfc.com, Jurgen Klopp said, "A little provocation here and there – and definitely the wrong reaction. A clear red card, I cannot deny that. Yeah, he will learn from that. Unfortunately, he has now a few games' time to do so. That's not cool for us in our specific situation, even less, but that's how it is."

"There must be always a first time… it doesn't make it better."

"Yeah, of course, I will speak with him. I came in and I wanted to see the situation; in the game, I couldn't see anything so I didn't know what happened. I saw Andersen on the floor and Darwin walking away, that was my picture."

"I asked then our guys already and I saw only, 'OK, red card'. And then I saw it – yes, it is a red card. Wrong reaction in the situation. Andersen wanted that, I would say, and he got it. But he made a mistake, Darwin, so of course, we will talk about it. But not yet", he added.

Football

darwin nunez / Joachim Anderson

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Which Nintendo Switch should you switch to?

22h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Welcome to the age of glass facades

1d | Habitat
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Why artificial oyster reefs are the answer to our coastal embankments problems

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anwar Group: From comb maker to owner of 20 companies

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Football academies to be built in 3 districts

Football academies to be built in 3 districts

22m | Videos
Russia will stand by its allies: Putin

Russia will stand by its allies: Putin

3h | Videos
BRT: A hazardous and troublesome project

BRT: A hazardous and troublesome project

7h | Videos
Reasons why wild animals are moving into cities

Reasons why wild animals are moving into cities

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

3
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

5
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

6
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador