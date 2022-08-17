Crystal Palace’s Anderson receives death threats after headbutt incident with Darwin Nunez

Crystal Palace defender Joachim Anderson found himself in fresh controversy during Monday's 1-1 draw vs Liverpool in the Premier League, that saw the Denmark international get on the receiving end of a headbutt from Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez.

The incident took place in the second half and Anderson fell to the ground, followed by referee Paul Tierney showing Nunez a straight red card. Following the incident, Anderson has taken to Instagram to reveal that he has received '3-400' messages of abuse on Instagram.

Posting screenshots of the messages, he wrote, "Got maybe 3-400 of these messages last night. I understand you support a team but have some respect and stop acting tough online."

"Hope Instagram and the Premier League do something about this", he also added.

The suspension will also see Nunez miss Liverpool's upcoming match against Manchester United and it could prove costly. Sharing his view on Nunez's red card to liverpoolfc.com, Jurgen Klopp said, "A little provocation here and there – and definitely the wrong reaction. A clear red card, I cannot deny that. Yeah, he will learn from that. Unfortunately, he has now a few games' time to do so. That's not cool for us in our specific situation, even less, but that's how it is."

"There must be always a first time… it doesn't make it better."

"Yeah, of course, I will speak with him. I came in and I wanted to see the situation; in the game, I couldn't see anything so I didn't know what happened. I saw Andersen on the floor and Darwin walking away, that was my picture."

"I asked then our guys already and I saw only, 'OK, red card'. And then I saw it – yes, it is a red card. Wrong reaction in the situation. Andersen wanted that, I would say, and he got it. But he made a mistake, Darwin, so of course, we will talk about it. But not yet", he added.