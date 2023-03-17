Crystal Palace sack manager Vieira after winless run ahead of Arsenal game

Sports

Reuters
17 March, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2023, 03:56 pm

Related News

Crystal Palace sack manager Vieira after winless run ahead of Arsenal game

Palace are the only side in the league without a win in 2023, having drawn five and lost six of their games.

Reuters
17 March, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2023, 03:56 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Crystal Palace sacked manager Patrick Vieira after 20 months in charge on Friday after their 1-0 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion left them three points above the Premier League relegation zone.

Palace are the only side in the league without a win in 2023, having drawn five and lost six of their games. Their last league win came on Dec. 31, 2-0 at Bournemouth, and they are 12th on 27 points with 11 games to play.

"It is with enormous regret that this difficult decision has been made," Palace Chairman Steve Parish said.

"Results in recent months have placed us in a precarious league position and we felt a change is necessary to give us the best chance of retaining Premier League status."

Former France international Vieira, who captained Arsenal to three league titles and four FA Cups as a player, took over from Roy Hodgson in July 2021 on a three-year contract.

Vieira, 46, guided Palace to a 12th-placed finish and an FA Cup semi-final run in his first season in charge, earning praise for an attacking style of play.

However, they have struggled for goals this season and scored only 21 times in 27 games. Wednesday's defeat at Brighton was their third in a row and marked the 13th league game they failed to score.

"Patrick's impact since joining us in the summer of 2021 has been significant, and he is held in the highest regard by myself, and all of his colleagues," Parish added.

"Patrick has given his all to the club, and we all thank him and his team for their service."

Vieira also won the 1998 World Cup and the 2000 European Championship as a player with France. He coached U.S. side New York City FC from 2016-18 before a 2-1/2 year stint at Ligue 1 club Nice.

Three members of his coaching staff, Osian Roberts, Kristian Wilson and Said Aigoun, have also left Palace.

The club did not confirm who would replace Vieira or take charge of Sunday's Premier League trip to leaders Arsenal.

Football

Crystal Palace / Patrick Vieira

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The new E210 Corolla has a sporty and aerodynamic body with a bold front grille, sharp curves on the side, and LED headlights that give it an aggressive look. Photo: Akif Hamid

Toyota Corolla E210: Sleek, comfortable and practical

6h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

From sleepy rural towns to sleepless nights

8h | Panorama
Plato insisted that elites inevitably collapse if they give way to their own appetites rather than restraining themselves in the interest of the public good. Photo: Collected

Want to stop the next SVB? Read more Plato

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Climate adaptation plans must identify the correct problem: Gawher Nayeem Wahra

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary today

Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary today

10h | TBS Stories
Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

23h | TBS Stories
“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

23h | TBS Stories
Why should you eat dates at Iftar?

Why should you eat dates at Iftar?

7h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

2
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 15-19 March

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar