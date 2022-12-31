Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr just hours away: Report

A confirmation of Ronaldo's transfer to Al Nassr is just hours away. Only the final elements of the contracts, which the Saudi Arabian club hopes to finalise between tonight and tomorrow, remain, according to MARCA, making the arrangement "99 percent official."

In fact, Cristiano Ronaldo will travel to Saudi Arabia on 31 December to make it official, and the club president and sporting director are already there, according to the report.

Talks between Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr reportedly began in November, during the World Cup. The transfer is now imminent after successful negotiations.