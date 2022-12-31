Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr just hours away: Report

Sports

TBS Report
31 December, 2022, 01:00 am
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 01:05 am

Related News

Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr just hours away: Report

In fact, Cristiano Ronaldo will travel to Saudi Arabia on 31 December to make it official, and the club president and sporting director are already there, according to the report.

TBS Report
31 December, 2022, 01:00 am
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 01:05 am
Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s move to Al-Nassr just hours away: Report

A confirmation of Ronaldo's transfer to Al Nassr is just hours away. Only the final elements of the contracts, which the Saudi Arabian club hopes to finalise between tonight and tomorrow, remain, according to MARCA, making the arrangement "99 percent official."

In fact, Cristiano Ronaldo will travel to Saudi Arabia on 31 December to make it official, and the club president and sporting director are already there, according to the report.

Talks between Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr reportedly began in November, during the World Cup. The transfer is now imminent after successful negotiations.

Cricket

cristiano ronaldo / Al Nassr

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Untangling the knots of creditors’ claims has delayed Sri Lanka’s rescue and stalled its recovery Photo: Bloomberg

Why Sri Lanka's suffering may not end soon

12h | Panorama
10 Best Novels by South Asian authors since the 2020 pandemic

10 Best Novels by South Asian authors since the 2020 pandemic

12h | Book Review
Photo: Courtesy

Top 10 places to see in New York City

15h | Explorer
Photo: Courtesy

My tour of the Cinque Terre villages in Italy

15h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Pele - The national treasure of Brazil

Pele - The national treasure of Brazil

5h | TBS SPORTS
Facts about Pele

Facts about Pele

8h | TBS SPORTS
According to nutritionists, precautions should be taken before eating winter vegetables

According to nutritionists, precautions should be taken before eating winter vegetables

1d | TBS Stories
Paintings by folk artist Patua Nazir

Paintings by folk artist Patua Nazir

7h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations