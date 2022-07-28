Cristiano Ronaldo requests to be 'freed' from final year of his Manchester United contract

Sports

Hindustan Times
28 July, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 06:53 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer saga seems to have taken a fresh twist as the Manchester United ace has reportedly told the club that he wants to be released from the final year of his staggering £360,000-a-week contract.

Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer saga seems to have taken a fresh twist as the Manchester United ace has reportedly told the club that he wants to be released from the final year of his staggering £360,000-a-week contract. The Portugal forward missed United's tour of Thailand and Australia and hasn't started pre-season training with the club. But his future at Old Trafford looks bleak at the moment, with the five-time Ballon D'or winner wanting to play in the Champions League.

United tried to convince Ronaldo following his return with his agent, Jorge Mendes, at the Carrington training base. But the discussions failed to convince the 37-year-old forward to remain at the club, and he wants to be freed from the final year of his contract, according to Daily Mail.

Ronaldo on Thursday trained for the first time with United since asking for a move. He was also in attendance for the Red Devils' 4-1 friendly win over Wrexham on Wednesday. In Ronaldo's absence, Anthony Martial has been playing up front and impressed on the preseason tour, scoring three goals in four games.

The new season kick starts in less than two weeks, with United opening against Brighton at home on August 7. They struggled last season and could only qualify for the Europa League after finishing sixth in the Premier League. The performance had Ronaldo asking for a move away from Old Trafford.

New United manager, however, Ten Hag said earlier this month that Ronaldo was "not for sale". The former Real Madrid and Juventus player finished as United's top-scorer last season with 24 goals.

"We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo for this season, so that's it, I'm looking forward to working with him," Ten Hag said. "Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale. Cristiano is in our plans and we want to get success together."

"I don't know what Cristiano said to the club, to the manager, but we have to respect his space," Ronaldo's United and Portugal teammate Bruno Fernandes said about the football star's future.

"Cristiano was our top scorer last season; he added goals. But it's not on me; it's the club that has to make the choices and Cristiano makes his own. I don't know what's going on in his head, if he wants to leave."

