Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on true feelings towards long-term rival Messi

Sports

Hindustan Times
18 November, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2022, 12:24 pm

Related News

Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on true feelings towards long-term rival Messi

However, the interview also saw Ronaldo discuss other topics from his career, which includes his rivalry with Messi. The Portuguese revealed that he has huge respect for the PSG star.

Hindustan Times
18 November, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2022, 12:24 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Arguably the biggest debate in this era of football has been to decide the better footballer between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. It started at the beginning of this century when Messi made his debut for Barcelona and Ronaldo for Manchester United, and the discussion reached its peak since 2009 when the Portuguese shifted base to Spain to join Real Madrid. Both have notched up umpteen records set new standards in world football and won trophies for their team and on individual level. On Friday, Ronaldo opened up on his long-term rivalry with Messi and his true feelings towards the Argentine both as a player and as a person.

Ronaldo grabbed headlines earlier this week following a bombshell interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV where he immensely criticised his present club Manchester United and the incumbent manager Erik ten Hag. He also hit back at his former teammates, Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney, for criticising him.

However, the interview also saw Ronaldo discuss other topics from his career, which includes his rivalry with Messi. The Portuguese revealed that he has huge respect for the PSG star.

"Amazing player, he is magic, top,' Ronaldo said. As a person, we share the stage 16 years, imagine, 16 years we share. So, I have a great relationship with him. I'm not a friend of his in terms of, what I mean friend is the guy who was with you in your house, speaking on the phone, no, but it's like a team-mate. He's a guy that I really respect the way he always speaks about me. Even his wife or and my girlfriend, they always respect each other and they're from Argentina. My girlfriend is from Argentina. So good. What am I going to say about Messi? A great guy who does great things for football."

When asked if he is the best player he has ever seen during his career, Ronaldo replied saying, "Probably the best player I've ever seen (excluding myself). Maybe Zidane. That I play and fight with, yes."

Ronaldo's future at Manchester United remains uncertain while Messi is in the final year of his career at PSG. There have been a lot of talks about their future, one of which pertained to their link-up with a move to Inter Miami in MLS.

Reacting to the possibility of the two being part of the same team, Ronaldo jokingly said they would 'sell a lot of shirts'.

Football

cristiano ronaldo / Lionel Messi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saqlain Rizvi/TBS

Where do truck drivers eat?

3h | Panorama
Cinnamon bittern, a elusive heron-like bird, trapped in foldable fish traps. Its fate is sealed. Photo taken in Savar this monsoon.. Photo Foridi Numan

Foldable Fish Trap: A death blow to our wetlands

4h | Earth
A recent press release issued by the Parliament Secretariat said it recommended taking necessary steps (including medical tests) to identify “real” “third gender” individuals. The medical test, if it comes to fruition, may see the next census number for Hijras fall even further. Photo: TBS

From the fringes to the margins: The Hijra dilemma

5h | Panorama
Sk. Shamim Iqbal / Academic, SIBL Training Institute. Illustration: TBS

Why we should get rid of ‘education without character’

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How effective is PRP therapy for hair regeneration?

How effective is PRP therapy for hair regeneration?

3h | Videos
Even big stars fail to bring in big bucks for bollywood

Even big stars fail to bring in big bucks for bollywood

5h | Videos
How konka television exapands its market in bangladesh

How konka television exapands its market in bangladesh

16h | Videos
What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?

What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

2
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

3
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

6
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'