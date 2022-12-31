Cristiano Ronaldo now highest-paid footballer ever, earns Tk 26.7 lakh per hour

Sports

TBS Report
31 December, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 06:52 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo now highest-paid footballer ever, earns Tk 26.7 lakh per hour

Ronaldo reportedly makes £173 million a year, of which about £62 million will come from his football career and the remainder from image rights deals, endorsement deals, and his role as an ambassador for Saudi Arabia's quest to host the 2030 World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo now highest-paid footballer ever, earns Tk 26.7 lakh per hour

After completing his transfer to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo became the highest-paid football player in history, effectively capping his reign as the sport's best player.

Ronaldo reportedly makes £173 million a year, of which about £62 million will come from his football career and the remainder from image rights deals, endorsement deals, and his role as an ambassador for Saudi Arabia's quest to host the 2030 World Cup.

Ronaldo has committed to a two and a half year contract that will keep him working until the summer of 2025, well past his forties.

The club has referred to this transaction as "more than history in the making." Ronaldo "indicated that he is keen to experience a new football league in a different nation," the statement continued.

Ronaldo said, "The vision with which Al Nassr operates is very inspiring and I am excited to join my team-mates. Let's help the team together to achieve more successes."

Ronaldo's earning at Al-Nassr:

Per year - £173m (BDT 2159.07 crore) 

Per month - £14.4m (BDT 179.71 crore)

Per week - £3.6m (BDT 44.92 crore)

Per day - £514k (BDT 6.41 crore)

Per hour - £21,400 (BDT 26.7 lakh)

Per minute - £357 (BDT 44,554)

Per second - £6 (BDT 748.81)

 

