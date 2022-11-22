Cristiano Ronaldo first person to reach 500 million followers on Instagram

22 November, 2022, 07:30 pm
22 November, 2022

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo, a superstar player for Portugal, is no stranger to setting new benchmarks. And in the latest development, the Manchester United forward has amassed 500 million followers on Instagram, making him the first person to do so. 

Argentine football star Lionel Messi, who has 377 million Instagram followers, is in second place.

Ronaldo also has more than 105 million followers on Twitter.

Among TV stars, Selena Gomez and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson have the fourth and fifth most followers, respectively, while Kylie Jenner comes in third with 346 million.

With 203 million, Virat Kohli occupies the seventh spot on the list.

On Saturday, a photo of Ronaldo and Lionel Messi posing on a chessboard went viral.

Ronaldo's tweet about the same thing has been liked over 1.6 million times.

Ronaldo said Monday that his row with Manchester United would not have an adverse effect on the Portugal team at the World Cup in Qatar. Reduced to a peripheral role at United this season, the superstar last week lashed out at his club and United coach Erik ten Hag in a TV interview.

"I have no doubt that this recent episode, that interview, and other episodes with other players that happen sometimes, can sometimes shake the player but won't shake the team," Ronaldo said at a press conference at the Portugal camp.

Ronaldo was suspended for the Premier League club's 1-1 draw at Chelsea after refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham last month.

The 37-year-old claimed during the interview with British journalist Piers Morgan that he felt "provoked" into that reaction by Ten Hag.

