Cristiano Ronaldo charged by FA

TBS Report
23 September, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2022, 08:59 pm

England's Football Association (FA) has charged Cristiano Ronaldo in light of the incident he had with an Everton fan last season where he was witnessed to have thrown the fan's ph9ne away in anger.

The issued statement read, "Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 for an incident that took place after Manchester United FC's Premier League match against Everton FC on Saturday 9 April 2022. It is alleged that the forward's conduct after the final whistle was improper and/or violent." 

Manchester United has also released a statement.

"We note the FA announcement in relation to Cristiano Ronaldo," the statement from United reads. "We will be supporting the player in response to the charge."" 

In order to prepare for their UEFA Nations League matches against the Czech Republic on Saturday and Spain on Tuesday, Cristiano is currently away with Portugal. 
The Manchester derby, which will be played at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, October 2, will be United's following Premier League match.

