Cristiano Ronaldo appears to 'smash supporter's phone' on the way to tunnel after Everton defeat

Cristiano Ronaldo has seemingly been recorded smashing a mobile phone as he made his way down the Goodison Park tunnel following Manchester United's defeat against Everton.

The 37-year-old encountered a woeful afternoon, failing to have any impact on the game and it was just the latest of poor performances from the Red Devils. They drew a blank at Goodison Park to fall further behind in the race for fourth place and Champions League qualification, having won just one of their last five Premier League outings.

Ronaldo smashing someone's phone at full time 🤣🤣 EFC pic.twitter.com/nw0XIK2enR— EvertonHub (@evertonhub) April 9, 2022

As he left the field, the striker appeared to lash out at a nearby fan, leading to allegations that he damaged a mobile phone in the process.

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United are investigating the incident.

It was a miserable day for United fans, having been clamouring in excitement over the potential of Erik ten Hag being named the club's next manager.

The Red Devils failed to keep the jovial mood around Old Trafford going as they slumbered and floundered in a demoralizing defeat.

It truly summed up Manchester United's season on the whole, with the side now looking unlikely to finish in the top four.