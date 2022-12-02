Cristiano Ronaldo is 50-50 to play v S.Korea, says coach Santos

Portugal coach Fernando Santos said that Cristiano Ronaldo's availability is still in question for their closing Group H match against South Korea on Friday.

The 37-year-old Portugal captain missed Wednesday's practice and stayed at the gym to do recovery and specific exercises and, with his team already through to the knock-out stages, he could be rested against South Korea even if fit.

"I think it is 50-50 if he plays or not, we'll see," Santos told a news conference on Thursday.

"It will depend on if and how he practices today, if we see he is in good condition... There is a plan for if he is not available."

After wins against Ghana and Uruguay, Portugal are first in the group standings on six points and can secure top spot with a draw or a win. South Korea still have a slim chance of qualifying.

Santos confirmed that defender Nuno Mendes will miss the rest of World Cup after the player left the pitch in tears against Uruguay when he sustained a thigh injury.