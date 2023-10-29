Cricketers sorry for 'passionate' supporters back home, says BCB president

When Bangladesh were tottering at 70 for six, he left the ground so that he did not have to watch the defeat live.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh's World Cup dreams are all but over after their shock defeat against the Netherlands. They were desperate for a comeback and the influx of thousands of travelling fans in Kolkata was supposed to inspire them. But it all fell apart for the Tigers and many fans left the ground even before the match was over.

So did the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan. When Bangladesh were tottering at 70 for six, he left the ground so that he did not have to watch the defeat live.

"Everyone back home watches, loves cricket. There is so much passion.. [The cricketers are] feeling really sad to think about them," Nazmul told reporters in Kolkata on Sunday. 

"These guys were superstars but now they are not getting runs. Even they can't understand what's happening. I have told them that people will criticise them, there is no reason not to. Because they love the game," he added.

About the mental state of the players, Nazmul said, "I thought they were mentally down. A World Cup is going on, so we cannot change many things. We really have nothing to do here."

He urged the players to be courageous. "We have three matches in hand. For this they have to build courage. If they can't do so, they will be hesitant," he said.

