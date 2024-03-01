Cricketers observe silence, wear black armbands to mourn Bailey Road fire victims

Cricketers and match officials featuring in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 final observed a one-minute silence and wore black armbands in memory of those killed in last night's fire in the capital's Bailey Road.

The building where the deadly fire broke out had at least ten well-known and expensive restaurants and a host of gadget stores.

46 people lost their lives in the fire accident.

Comilla Victorians are facing Fortune Barishal in the final of the six-week tournament.