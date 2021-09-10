Cricketers observe silence and wear black armbands in memory of late Nadir Shah

Sports

TBS Report
10 September, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2021, 04:14 pm

Related News

Cricketers observe silence and wear black armbands in memory of late Nadir Shah

Shah, who officiated Tests, 63 ODIs and 3 T20I matches, breathed his last at 4.15 am on Friday. 

TBS Report
10 September, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2021, 04:14 pm
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The players observed silence and wore black armbands in memory of former cricketer and ICC panel umpire Nadir Shah during the fifth T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand on Friday.

Shah, who officiated Tests, 63 ODIs and 3 T20I matches, breathed his last at 4.15 am on Friday. 

He had been suffering from lung cancer for a long time. The veteran umpire last officiated a cricket match in the 2019 National Cricket League (NCL).

Nadir Shah was the young brother of former Bangladesh national team cricketer Jahangir Shah Badsha.

His namaz-e-janaza will be held at Road No-7 mosque in the capital's Dhanmondi after Jumma prayer.

Cricket

Nadir Shah / Bangladesh cricket

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

20h | Videos
Learning loss of students during Covid pandemic and way to recovery

Learning loss of students during Covid pandemic and way to recovery

20h | Videos
Bojra - The House Boat: A grand cabin getaway on the wetlands of Tanguar Haor

Bojra - The House Boat: A grand cabin getaway on the wetlands of Tanguar Haor

20h | Videos
Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

5
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places

6
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds