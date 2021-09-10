Cricketers observe silence and wear black armbands in memory of late Nadir Shah

The players observed silence and wore black armbands in memory of former cricketer and ICC panel umpire Nadir Shah during the fifth T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand on Friday.

Shah, who officiated Tests, 63 ODIs and 3 T20I matches, breathed his last at 4.15 am on Friday.

He had been suffering from lung cancer for a long time. The veteran umpire last officiated a cricket match in the 2019 National Cricket League (NCL).

Nadir Shah was the young brother of former Bangladesh national team cricketer Jahangir Shah Badsha.

His namaz-e-janaza will be held at Road No-7 mosque in the capital's Dhanmondi after Jumma prayer.