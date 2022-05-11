Cricketers enjoy day off while coaches spend time playing golf

While the players mostly spent the day in the team hotel, gymnasium and swimming pools, the members of the coaching staff - batting coach Jamie Siddons, fast bowling coach Allan Donald, spin bowling coach Rangana Herath and fielding coach Shane McDermott - were spotted playing golf.

Ahead of the first Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka starting on 15 May in Chattogram, the home side arrived in the port city on 8 March. After two days of extensive practice, the players enjoyed a day off today.

While the players mostly spent the day in the team hotel, gymnasium and swimming pools, the members of the coaching staff - batting coach Jamie Siddons, fast bowling coach Allan Donald, spin bowling coach Rangana Herath and fielding coach Shane McDermott - were spotted playing golf. 

Local boy Tamim Iqbal visited his home. Yasir Ali, Another local lad, too visited his home after repairing his bat.

The coaches spent almost the whole day at the Bhatiary Golf and Country Club which is 18 kilometres away from the town. Batting coach Siddons wrote on Facebook, "What a great day at the Bhatiary Golf Course in Chittagong! Amazing scenery and the golf course is a joy to play!! Back to work tomorrow. 3 days of practice before the 1st Test."

The team, though, is having some selection issues at the moment with Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taskin Ahmed ruled out. The management is likely to have a meeting with the players tonight.

